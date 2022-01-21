Brazos County fire departments seek volunteers

Brazos County community members seeking to help can sign up to become volunteer firefighters at the Brazos County Precinct 3 or volunteer fire departments or the Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department.
The volunteer fire departments cover everything outside of the incorporated city limits of Bryan-College Station, according to Jason Ware, fire chief for VFD Pct. 3. With a lot of ground to cover, Ware said the Brazos County VFD Pct. 3 is seeking help to provide better protection to the rural areas. Ware said it doesn’t take a lot of time to be a volunteer firefighter, but it will take dedication.
To become a volunteer firefighter at Brazos County VFD Pct. 3 an applicant must be 18 years of age, live in Brazos County, have no prior criminal history and have the desire to serve their community, Ware said.
Ware said the department offers an online training course that members can complete at their own pace followed by a one-week training school at places such as Brayton Fire Training Field. Tuition, books and gear are provided by the department. Training occurs on the first, third and fourth Thursdays of every month.
Benefits include an insurance policy, accidental death and dismemberment policy, vehicle coverage, discounts at certain establishments and some college assistance, Ware said. Those with EMT basic skills can keep up their EMS certification by receiving continuing education hours when they work for the department, Ware said.
“It gives them some experience running emergency 9-1-1 calls with a city medic, so there’s some benefits there as well,” he said.
The Brazos County District 2 VFD is looking to add volunteers to their daytime duty crew, Chief Joe Boyd said. Boyd said volunteers are required to work four shifts a month with available shifts Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The main requirement we have in place is no felonies ... that's the kind of goal we have, to treat everybody in our area like family members,” Boyd said.
All training is provided by the departments with members taking an online course with other classes in traffic management and safety such as “Courage to be Safe” which encourages people to speak up about potential safety issues, Boyd said. Members are also sent to a training school such as Bryton Fire Training Field.
“We meet and train every Tuesday night, but what they really get out of it is the service to their community, and they gain a second family because that’s what it really becomes. I know my wife and kids think of our fire department as a second family.”
According to the job posting, duties for the part-time positions at the Brazos County District 2 VFD include “fire and rescue response, medical first responder, station and apparatus maintenance, assist with training,” with pay at $14 and hour for those certified as an EMT-B and $16 an hour for paramedics. Boyd said benefits include workers’ compensation, insurance and compensation per call.
Brazos County VFD Pct. 4 Chief Joe Warren said their department requires applicants to have a valid Class C driver’s license, clean criminal record and a high school diploma, GED or equivalents. Those with any fire or EMS certifications will be given priority.
Training is provided through the State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshal Association with personal protective equipment, EMS training and wildland training paid for by the department, Warren said.
Insurance is provided through the Volunteer Fire Insurance Service of Texas. Volunteers are paid $15 per call and $5 for each training session or meeting they attended on a quarterly payroll, Warren said.
“If you’re looking for a career in the fire service and you join a volunteer fire department, you can get your State Fireman's Fire Marshals' certification and your basic Emergency Medical Responder certification," Warren said. "You can take those to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection to take their certification testing to become certified as a state firefighter, which will help you get a job in a municipal fire department in the state of Texas."
Ware said there are other opportunities for people looking to lend a hand.
"If you have someone that's a little older and they want to volunteer their time to be part of a rehab team to hand out water and Gatorade that's a big thing when we're fighting fires in 100-degree weather," he said. "If you're willing to get through the training and everything else, then we can definitely use you."