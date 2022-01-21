Brazos County fire departments seek volunteers

“It gives them some experience running emergency 9-1-1 calls with a city medic, so there’s some benefits there as well,” he said.

The Brazos County District 2 VFD is looking to add volunteers to their daytime duty crew, Chief Joe Boyd said. Boyd said volunteers are required to work four shifts a month with available shifts Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The main requirement we have in place is no felonies ... that's the kind of goal we have, to treat everybody in our area like family members,” Boyd said.

All training is provided by the departments with members taking an online course with other classes in traffic management and safety such as “Courage to be Safe” which encourages people to speak up about potential safety issues, Boyd said. Members are also sent to a training school such as Bryton Fire Training Field.

“We meet and train every Tuesday night, but what they really get out of it is the service to their community, and they gain a second family because that’s what it really becomes. I know my wife and kids think of our fire department as a second family.”