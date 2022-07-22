Brazos County enters fourth week of high COVID risk

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Brazos County enters its fourth week as a high-risk area of infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since being declared a high-risk area by the CDC on June 30, the percentage of the total population vaccinated in Brazos County has increased by only 1%, from around 51% to 52%, according to Mary Parrish, the workforce development coordinator and public information officer for the Brazos County Health District.

That's still 10 percentage points below the state average of 62.04%, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services [DSHS].

While the frequency of COVID-related deaths is low — Brazos County has reported only one death since June 4 — Parrish said the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients has gone up and hovered between 9% to 12%. A total of 77 positive test results were reported Friday in Brazos County, a figure that has remained steady throughout July.

“If hospitalization rates go up, that means there are more likely to be more deaths,” Parrish said. “And not only that, it’s going to take a huge toll on our health care system. We’re still going to have car crashes, heart attacks and other medical emergencies. If our hospital beds are filled with COVID patients, that’s going to make the health care provider's job a lot harder.”

Parrish said the Health District is worried that the spread of the virus may worsen when school starts, especially considering that children ages 6 months to 15 years only make up about 7% of the total number of fully vaccinated people in Brazos County.

“We are very concerned about the low vaccination rates among students, especially the younger ones,” Parrish said. “We know that schools can be a breeding ground for lots of different germs. We are very concerned that when school starts back up, we’re going to see another spike.”

In an effort to raise the number of residences vaccinated, and dispel misinformation around the vaccine, Texas A&M University Health Sciences, along with other local health departments, held a COVID forum last Thursday where they vaccinated 52 people in two hours at the Brazos Center, according to Dee Dee Grays, the public communications officer for A&M University Health.

Grays said a similar event will be held between 1-5 p.m. Thursday at the A&M System Moore/Connally Building, 301 Tarrow St. The event will be hosted by the Texas A&M University System Office of Environment, Safety & Security and Texas A&M Health Maroon Line Clinic.

Dr. Robert Carpenter, a clinical associate professor in the Department of Neuroscience and experimental therapeutics at the Texas A&M College of Medicine, said Brazos County has a lower degree of vaccination because of continued hesitancy toward the vaccine.

“There’s still a lot of misinformation that’s out there,” Carpenter said. “So without being able to go out and meet people where they are, and give them information that they feel comfortable with, oftentimes we have a hard time being able to break down those barriers.”

Carpenter, who is also the director of the Maroon Line Clinic, said he is worried that Brazos County might reach the peak of this most recent COVID wave right when students return in late summer.

“Unfortunately the virus has yet again shifted with the BA.5 variant of omicron in particular that is rising very rapidly,” Carpenter said. "I’m seeing it in both the clinical realm as well as educational realm here.”

Carpenter said the only way out of the current situation is to work together.

“The reality of it is that we can’t afford another hit to our school education, business and financial lives, both individually and as a society,” he said. “We need to band together, get rid of politics, get rid of all of the other aspects of it and look at how we can actually fight and win this war together.”

Monkeypox a concern

In recent weeks, monkeypox cases have been increasing nationally. As of Friday, DSHS has reported 183 total cases throughout Texas.

Brazos County has yet to have any reports of a possible outbreak of monkeypox, but Parrish said people should remain on the lookout.

“What we’re encouraging the public to do is remain vigilant, because there’s monkeypox literally an hour and a half away from us both ways, in Waco and Houston,” Parrish said.

As for when monkeypox vaccines will become available in the region, Parrish said it depends on if Brazos County has any confirmed cases.

“Right now vaccines are being distributed to counties with the most need,” she said. “Honestly, it just depends on if we have an outbreak. The good news is that pretty much anyone 50 and older, is already vaccinated against monkeypox, because the smallpox vaccine does protect against monkeypox as well.”

Parrish said that since smallpox was eradicated in America by 1972, and completely eradicated worldwide by 1980, people born after that time did not receive the smallpox vaccine.

“The good thing about both monkeypox and COVID is that keeping plenty of social distance, practicing good hand hygiene and wearing a mask can help prevent both,” Parrish said.