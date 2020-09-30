Brazos County continues to see decline in active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The county now has 6,492 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, health officials said, 632 were considered active, a decrease of 14 from Tuesday’s total.

Health officials said 5,800 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of 53 from the day before.

In the month of September, Brazos County reported a total of 1,773 new COVID-19 cases. Six Brazos County residents died this month after being treated for COVID-19.

There were 12 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 770 total probable cases. Of those, 193 were considered active, and 577 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Of the 39 new cases reported Wednesday, health district officials said 64.1% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.99% on Wednesday.