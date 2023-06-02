The process to apply for a mass gathering permit in Brazos County was recently updated this week by county commissioners, which will now allow the use of law enforcement drones to keep residents in regulation.

During the Tuesday meeting, the court unanimously approved an amendment to the Mass Gathering Permit Application to better reflect current county procedures. The original application form was approved in July 2011 and county staff said they wanted to be in compliance.

Bruce Erratt, the general counsel for Brazos County, said the use of drones is to get a good idea of what the actual population is of the mass gathering event.

“The change to the mass gathering application was to add some language about drone coverage and that was because our law enforcement agencies now have drone capacity to fly and they are perfectly legal to do that flying over the county road,” he said. “But there are potential issues if they cross over the fence line and are flying over somebody’s property. We just added a provision that if you apply for a mass gathering permit you are granting permission for us to fly our drones.”

One reason drones are needed is determining how many people are at an event is a “big deal,” he said.

“The bigger your event, the more requirements we have and so it is really easy for someone to say, ‘I am expecting 250 people because 300 people is the cutoff,” he said. “So if we can fly the drone out over the event, either manually or using software you can get a very good estimate of how many people are attending, so if we have somebody that is filing for an application for a smaller gathering but their numbers are way past what they projected into the bigger gathering, we will have evidence of that.”

Trey Oldham, a sergeant with the Brazos County Sherriff’s Office, said even though law enforcement has had drones in their possession they haven't been used until a policy was developed.

“Once our policy was put into place then we started moving forward with the actual program; in doing so, we have a total of seven drones at our agency,” he said. “Six of the seven are your standard everyday drone. We have one drone that has the capabilities to fly for longer periods of time, it can fly through rainy weather and it has better camera features.”

Oldham said they currently have three licensed drone pilots and eventually will have a total of 16.

“We don’t fly over gatherings of people for safety reasons, but because of the camera features we can fly near these groups of people and monitor the number of people that are at a gathering,” he said. “We can monitor other things too like traffic flow and traffic congestion, and obviously we can monitor all of that simultaneously with a camera up in the air.”

Drones were used by the Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office during a large mass gathering in April, according to Erratt. Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla said he was made aware of the event where a piece of property that is ag-assessed on Andert Road in Bryan near Wixon Oaks, that was holding commercial enterprise events on stage.

“It is America, you can do that, but you have to have a mass gathering permit and they did not apply for a mass gathering permit,” he said. “So like any other place in the county where you might have people that are going to have a mass gathering, you need a mass gathering permit.”

Erratt said that event is what “triggered the change in application.”

“Law enforcement [and the] sheriff’s office came to us and said, ‘Hey we were there, we were flying the drone, but we could only fly it over the county road. What can we do about that?’” he said. “And we said well we can put in [the permit] that if you apply for an application to be doing this, you have to consent to overflight.’”

The requirements of submitting and obtaining a mass gathering permit include:

Be filed and received at least 45 days prior to the planned mass gathering.

A nonrefundable permit fee of $300 must be paid at the time of filing of the application.

A minimum fee of $250 for health inspection and a minimum fee of $250 for fire marshal inspection must also be paid at the time of filing of the application.

A hearing will be held no later than (10) days prior to the event and the following representative will be available to attend if necessary.

Under event financial and contractual obligations the applicant must provide:

A certified copy of the agreement between the promoter and the property owner.

List of the name and address of each performer and of their agent who has agreed to appear at the mass gathering including a description of the terms of the agreement.

Financial statement reflecting the funds being supplied to finance the mass gathering and each person supplying the funds.

Regarding health and sanitation compliance the applicant must:

Describe the steps taken to ensure that minimum standards of health and sanitation will be maintained during the gathering.

Describe the steps taken to ensure the physical health/safety of the persons attending.

Describe the preparation taken to provide adequate medical and nursing care.

Public Safety Compliance.

Describe how attendance will be limited to the maximum number stated in the event description above.

Describe the preparations you will take to provide traffic control.

Describe the steps you will take to ensure that the mass gathering will be conducted in an orderly manner.

Describe the preparations you will take to supervise minors who may attend the mass gathering.

Identify the location on the grounds where the promoter or a representative will be available at all times during the event.