Brazos County commissioners unable to vote on tax rate, no-new-revenue is the result

Effective Friday, Brazos County will fall under the no-new-revenue property tax rate because Thursday was the final day for county commissioners to vote on a tax rate before the deadline.

The commissioners were unable to take a vote during a special meeting Thursday since commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford remained absent as they have throughout the process. During next Tuesday’s regular meeting, Brazos County commissioners will ratify the no-new-revenue rate of $0.4294.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and Commissioners Nancy Berry and Irma Cauley were present at Thursday’s special meeting — which lasted all of 13 minutes — where they hoped to approve a tax rate.

Aldrich and Ford have consistently dodged meetings to avoid voting on the proposed rate, because they were in favor of a rate much less than the $0.4835 rate the other three commissioners proposed.

“I believe that if either one of them had planned to be here, they would be here by now and since they have not shown up, this was a final opportunity to have one of the two show up to do their job. They again haven’t,” Peters said at the meeting. “When we adjourn here, we will end up with the no-new-revenue and then we will see. I have had both of them [Aldrich and Ford] say they didn’t think it was going to impact the county. They thought there was plenty of money and we wouldn’t have to worry about anything. I have been involved in the budget and I have been budget officer for nearly 12 years … I think they are incorrect and I think they will find out over the next couple of years how things go.”

The 2022-23 fiscal year budget of $377 million was passed previously by the court on the basis of a tax rate at $0.4835 per $100 valuation. During an Aug. 23 meeting, in a 3-2 vote, the commissioners voted on a proposed 1-cent decrease tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation, with Aldrich and Ford against.

The current tax rate for the 2021-22 tax year is $0.4935 per $100 assessed valuation. As of Oct. 21, it automatically falls back to the no-new-revenue tax rate of $0.4294 per $100 valuation.

Aldrich said Thursday that he is pleased they are “saving Brazos County taxpayers $11 million that they didn’t need to pay.”

“I don’t think we have an issue with underfunding for this year’s budget, nor for budgets in the future. I am glad that we won’t be hearing the false statements and allegations and outright scaremongering that has been going on in our absence,” he said. “The comments that I am referring to are those that have been made by the judge, Nancy Berry and Irma Cauley. I am particularly surprised by Nancy Berry and clearly erroneous and misleading statements that she has made, [like] not being able to hire jailors, false. … And not being able to feed prisoners.”

Berry said at the meeting she is “beyond disappointed” that the commissioners did not show up to vote.

“I am disgusted they are not here to vote to do their constitutional duty that they were elected to do. Frankly it is beyond disappointing and I know that the no-new-revenue rate is going to cost us down the line,” she said. “We won’t be able to do the projects we need to do and we will probably have to look at a tax increase going forward which is also disappointing.”

According to Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe, the average home price in Brazos County is $305,000, which equals $9.65 per month at the proposed $0.4835 tax rate, which is about $115 per year.

“If you are looking at the average home value of $305,000 and you calculate the no-new-revenue rate at $0.4294, and then you calculate the rate at the $0.4635 — which is on Tuesday’s agenda — the difference there is $91.50 in taxes,” Roe said last week. “It is difficult to say how the [no-new-revenue rate] is going to impact an individual — looking at the average homestead in the entire county — that is not going to impact everyone quite the same.”

Ford said Thursday there is “a lot of rhetoric going around about how the county can’t operate.”

“I assure you that we can,” he said. “I am thrilled that we were able to lower the tax rate. As I have stated multiple times, I felt like we could compromise on a rate that was higher than that, and both Commissioner Aldrich and I proposed a $0.4435 in the hearings that we had. Judge [Peters] decided to dig his feet in at $0.4635; and even as late as [Thursday] morning, I was willing to go above the $0.4435 had they wanted to. Honestly they made up their mind that it was $0.4635 or nothing, so we got the no-new-revenue rate now and I think we will be fine.”

After the meeting, Berry discussed what the next steps now that the no-new-revenue rate is in effect.

“We are going to look at the budget this year and [look to see] are there things we can cut, or are there positions we won’t fill? Or are we going to go to a hiring freeze?” she said. “Those are all questions we will have to answer, and there will be projects that will be put off.”

Cauley said during the meeting that she is dissatisfied and frustrated with the situation.

“I think it is very narrow-minded and I think [Aldrich and Ford] are being and have been very deceitful; and for me that is the big disservice that the public is receiving,” she said. “The fact that the facts aren’t actually explained, the procedures aren’t explained; it is just a mess.”

After the meeting, Peters shared what the county’s next steps will be in the budget process.

“We will have to sit down and take a look at the whole budget that we passed. … If we were to continue on like we are doing, we would spend that fund balance up a couple of years — maybe three, so it will be gone — but at that point you don’t have any reserves for emergency things. There are a lot of projects I feel like need to be done. … We are just going to have to see what we are going to be able to do with the money that we will have,” he said. “It is too bad we can’t dock pay for not being here, but we can’t.”

Aldrich said he has received many praises for his stance on the tax rate.

“By and large of the supermajority, 95% of all of the contacts that I have received relative to the tax rate have been pro what Commissioner Ford and I are doing,” he said. “I think for the first time since I have been a commissioner, Brazos County will have to be more focused on needs as opposed to wants. And my hope is that as opposed to what the judge and two commissioners have been able to do with recovery plan funds, and spending that money on what is a want by them for Brazos County’s buildings while [they are] neglecting the infrastructure needs, such as roads and broadband.”

Cauley said she feels that residents will see the effect of the no-new-revenue rate as time goes on.

“I think at this point the public will see what it is that we were concerned about. I think the truth will be known, and unfortunately it is going to hurt our constituents,” she said after the meeting. “However, so many people have been persuaded that this is the way to go, unfortunately it is going to go that way and we’ll see.”

Aldrich and Ford said they will attend Tuesday’s 10 a.m. regular meeting.