Brazos County Commissioners still unable to vote on tax rate with two absent commissioners

During Tuesday afternoon’s Brazos County Commissioners Court workshop meeting, the commissioners planned to discuss a property tax rate and later vote on that rate. However, with two of the five commissioners absent from the meeting, the proposed property tax rate could not be voted on yet again.

Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford were in attendance for the 10 a.m. regular meeting; however, they both opted out of the 1 p.m. workshop meeting with a public hearing that followed at 2. It takes four commissioners present to approve a tax rate. The commissioners must approve a tax rate by Sept. 29, according to Brazos County Auditor and Budget Officer Katie Conner.

Tuesday’s agenda included a workshop and public hearing and a call to action for the commissioners to then vote on a tax rate directly following the hearing. With two of the five commissioners absent, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and Commissioners Nancy Berry and Irma Cauley were not able to vote on a tax rate.

During an Aug. 23 meeting, in a 3-2 vote, the commissioners voted on a proposed 1-cent decreased tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation, with Aldrich and Ford against. The current tax rate for the 2021 tax year is $0.4935 per $100 valuation.

If a vote cannot be taken on the tax rate before Sept. 29, the rate automatically will be set at the lowest possible rate — called the no-new-revenue rate — of $0.429411 per $100 valuation.

Previously, Aldrich and Ford had expressed they wanted an additional workshop meeting to discuss the tax rate, however Aldrich said they were advised — through independent counsel — not to attend Tuesday’s workshop meeting or public hearing.

“If we went to the workshop and it lasted beyond 2 p.m., the workshop could gavel out of that meeting, and then gavel into the public hearing," Aldrich said. "And the public hearing had an action item to take on the proposed tax rate. Our counsel advised us that this is a possibility — that we could be caught in a meeting to constitute a quorum — and they could have voted on a tax rate. The advice was to avoid that meeting.”

Aldrich said he would have liked to hear what happened in the meeting, but “like the rest of the public, can’t participate because workshop sessions are not broadcast live over Facebook.”

“It takes a period of time before they appear on the YouTube Channel. I will go back and listen to both of those meetings when they are posted and I can do so,” he said. “I think we have made it perfectly clear in the workshop sessions for the budget and through the media, what would have been more appropriate as a tax rate. Unless a new tax rate had been proposed, which could have been done in the public hearing.”

Peters said after the meeting that he acknowledged Aldrich and Ford wanted a workshop on the agenda.

“That was what they asked for, they wanted a workshop and we put it on [the agenda] and [they were a] no-show again," Peters said. "I don’t know what to say; I am as disappointed as I can be in the two commissioners. They were here this morning for court but they didn’t show up for the workshop they asked for. You would think they would want to hear what the public wanted to say, whether you were for it or against it.”

Peters said the only way to negotiate is by having everyone present for a discussion, followed by taking action on the tax rate.

“I really believe from the beginning their intent was to cut to the no-new-revenue and this is just another step; and if they don’t show up, then it automatically goes there,” he said.

Ford said after the meeting that he wanted the other three commissioners to propose a new tax rate that was closer to a rate he and Aldrich endorsed.

“They needed to propose a new rate, which they can do without four commissioners there; and then whenever that is in writing, then I could show up to vote,” Ford said. “I have extended an olive branch at least five times now asking them, ‘Please, let’s negotiate and compromise.’ In other words, we don’t have to go to the no-new-revenue rate for them and us for it to be a win-win, but if that is what they force upon me, then I am willing to do that.”

Berry said after the meeting she was disappointed and frustrated that the commissioners did not show up again.

“They specifically asked for a workshop where we did not vote on a tax rate; we held that at 1 p.m. and they didn’t show up for that,” she said. “I think the three of us who did show up were willing to compromise — I was — but we need four people there to vote on it. … I hope they show up [next week]. They are paid to work and they are not.”

Multiple residents spoke during the public hearing, including Shauna Cox, a Brazos County resident who praised Aldrich and Ford for their absence.

“I am thankful for what they have done. … I am thankful they are not here. I feel like they have been forced to vote on this; and we know the vote, it is 3-2. But the thing is most citizens don’t want a tax increase, we can’t afford it,” she said. “I do appreciate all of your work but I am thankful they are not here, that we will get a no-new-revenue and I do want to say that. … It was Mr. Ford and Mr. Aldrich that said ‘Can we talk about this again, can we discuss it again?’ I just ask ya’ll to work together as a group … and listen to each other.”

Chuck Konderla also spoke during the hearing and said he did not agree with the commissioners’ absence.

“The meeting at 1 p.m. was not posted for a vote today. Commissioners Ford and Aldrich could have been here today to no threat to have a [vote] forced on them,” he said. “They knew they could have been here to discuss this budget and make their points known more [and] they still no-showed.”

Konderla defeated Ford for the Precinct 2 seat in the May runoff election. The race does not have a Democratic contender.

During the workshop portion of the meeting, Brazos County Budget Analyst Nina Payne relayed how the budget process works and said staff worked diligently to place funds where they needed to be and had to cut funds in many places. If the no-new-revenue rate passes, she said she was mainly concerned with having future funds for law enforcement vehicles, road failure and natural disasters and insurance and fuel costs due to inflation.

The next Commissioners Court regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 27, during which the tax rate will be put to a vote again.