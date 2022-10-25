Brazos County commissioners ratify tax rate at no-new-revenue

Brazos County commissioners — with all five of them finally in attendance — officially and unanimously ratified the county's tax rate at the no-new-revenue rate of $0.4294 per $100 valuation during Tuesday morning’s regular meeting.

After almost two months of back-and-forth debate — inside and outside the commissioners' meeting room — the commissioners all voted in favor with no further discussion.

Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford, Precinct 1 and 2 commissioners, respectively, were finally in attendance after purposely skipping meetings to avoid voting on a higher tax rate they were not in favor of. Previous meetings required four commissioners to be present to vote on a tax rate, otherwise the no-new-revenue rate would apply without a consensus.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry made the motion to ratify a total rate of $0.429411 per $100 of value and include a debt rate of $0.040097 per $100 of value and a maintenance and operation rate of $0.389314 per $100 of value. Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley seconded the motion.

Following the meeting, budget analyst Nina Payne shared how in the years she has worked for the county she has never seen as wide of a divide in the tax rate.

“I have never experienced anything like this," Payne said Tuesday. "I have been with the county since April 2011, I believe, and since then I have been through every single budget season. This is the first time for us as well, as I think other counties. I know Harris County is going through the same thing. Hopefully they don’t prolong it as long as we have.

"But for things that could be cut [in the budget], I think it is going to be more in future years for us to watch. This [fiscal] year we are going to have to be tight so we don’t overindulge in projects or in spending, so we will keep tight reigns on that. Moving into 2024, I think we will have to project longer than five years, it will have to be a 10-year plan because this not only affects us moving forward next year but it is going to affect us moving forward in the next 10 years.”

Payne said they have no clue how inflation is going to affect budgets the next couple of years, including interest rates and property taxes.

“These last few years have been so up and down regarding the pandemic as well as inflation that it is hard for us to even guesstimate what the next couple of years are going to look like,” she said. “Between the county auditor and myself it is going to be best to just spend wisely.”

The 2022-23 fiscal year budget of $377 million was passed previously by the court on the basis of a tax rate at $0.4835 per $100 valuation. During an Aug. 23 meeting, in a 3-2 vote, the commissioners voted on a proposed 1-cent decrease tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation, with Aldrich and Ford against. The tax rate for the 2021-22 tax year was $0.4935 per $100 assessed valuation.

During a Sept. 20 workshop, Payne relayed how the budget process works and said staff worked diligently to place funds where they needed to be and had to cut funds in many places. At that workshop she said if the no-new-revenue rate passes, she was mainly concerned with having future funds for law enforcement vehicles, road failure and natural disasters and insurance and fuel costs due to inflation.

Payne said amendments already have been made to the budget, and said moving forward there will be more internal discussions about where funds will be allocated.

“I think there are going to be more workshops as we move forward to look at where we are at each quarter, possibly [including] where we stand at certain projects as well as expenditures,” she said. “Between the budget office and I, we have expressed that if the commissioner’s court would like to see a deduction somewhere, that they can request a budget amendment. We will then bring it to the court to discuss if they would like to decrease a certain item. But I do think there are going to be additional workshops moving forward mostly regarding capital projects because that is where the big expenditures lie.”

For more information, visit brazoscountytx.gov.