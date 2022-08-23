Brazos County Commissioners propose decreased tax rate in 3-2 vote

Brazos County Commissioners approved proposing a decreased tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation in a 3-2 vote during their regular meeting Tuesday at the county’s Administration Building in Bryan.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, and commissioners Nancy Berry and Irma Cauley all voted in favor of the proposed tax rate. Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford voted against the motion.

The current tax rate total, including maintenance and operations and debt service for the 2021 tax year, is 0.4935 per $100 valuation, according to Katie Conner, the Brazos County auditor and budget officer. The no-new-revenue tax rate is $0.429411 per $100 valuation, and the voter-approval tax rate is $0.518466 per $100 valuation, she said.

Before the commissioners came to a vote, Ford opened the discussion and said: “I am asking that the commissioner’s court look one more time at the possible negotiation on this [tax rate].”

“My belief is that $0.4835 is not lowering the tax rate because of our appraisals going up, and before we vote, I would like to see if there would be any movement whatsoever on the court’s part,” he told the commissioners. “I believe that we should be striving towards that no-new-revenue tax rate, but I am willing to look at other numbers if the court is willing to move off that $0.4835.”

Peters said in response: “We have had plenty of discussion, and as several of us expressed [at the last workshop], we felt like it was short-sighted to try to reduce that rate more. We have a lot of projects that were not happening the last couple of years that we are going to be moving forward on and it is an issue.”

Aldrich shared why he was not in favor of the proposed tax rate, before they took a vote.

“I will not be voting in favor of the proposed tax rate because it asks taxpayers of Brazos County to pay $7 million more than what is required to execute this budget,” he said.

Peters said in response to Aldrich that the county has a lot of projects they were not able to do during the pandemic that they would like to get done now.

“We are behind on a lot of things and, in my opinion, we aren’t going to be able to do them if we don’t have money,” he said. “We will agree to disagree.”

Aldrich went on to explain why he was in disagreement: “We have $88 million in unrestricted unreserved fund balance which represents 96% of our annual ad valorem revenue, and I think that is too much for us to have without a committed purpose for that money.”

After the meeting, Conner said some of the capital projects Peters was referring to that could be completed this year — considering the decreased tax rate — include upgrades and renovations to the county’s facility space and needs.

“We have our space needs and we haven’t done a study in a long time, we are beginning to outgrow our space in a couple of different offices. So we have got the buildings, we just need the money to remodel them,” she said.

“For example the former Bryan ISD Administration Building, we are doing a feasibility study on whether it is going to be best to remodel it or tear it down and start over, but that is one of the things we need to move forward on. We also need to figure out what we are going to do with the north wing of the county’s administration building; it has never been remodeled since we bought the building. Now that we have a [deformed] roof due to hail, maybe we can remodel it and keep it dry.”

Among other business, the commissioners approved the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget to where funds stand as of Aug. 17. The total revenue adopted budget for FY21-22 was $154,631,325; the actual revenue as of Aug. 17 was $136,236,558; and total expenses as of Aug. 17 were $88,117,281.

The commissioners also approved the extension of the county’s Declaration of Disaster due to exceptional drought conditions.

The commissioners heard an update from Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, who said some parts of the county are on high concern as far as the drought.

“I have spoken with the other volunteer fire department chiefs, and they are in agreeance to hold onto the burn ban for maybe another week to see how this forecasted rain plays out,” he said. “We are hoping that the forecast comes through and we will continue to monitor as fit.”

The commissioners also scheduled public hearings on Sept. 6, at 9 a.m. for the proposed budget and 9:15 a.m. for the proposed tax rate.

During the 10 a.m. meeting on the same day they are scheduled to vote on adopting the official budget and tax rate.