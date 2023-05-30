Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Brazos County commissioners recently approved a proposal for cost of living adjustment pay increases for Brazos County employees at 4.5%, which is subject to change following the budget process.

The court ruled 3-2 in favor of the proposal, with Commissioners Nancy Berry and Wanda Watson voting against.

During the May 23 meeting, the commissioners heard a presentation by Katie Conner, Brazos County auditor and budget officer, who sought input on a living adjustment the county would be willing to consider before the budget process officially starts June 1.

“Salary and benefits are approximately 50% of our budget, our expenditure budget, anywhere from 47% to 50% depending on where we are at that year,” Conner said. “Before [we start] the budget process gets full underway, which is June 1 … we wanted to go ahead and see where we stand on a possible cost of living increase, that affects everybody in the county. Or the only people we have excluded in the past might be a temporary position or elected officials. I am not asking to exclude that this year because of inflation.”

Conner said her team performed an analysis to tie any kind of cost of living adjustment [COLA] increase to economic indicators, and looked into doing a survey among other counties. She said they looked at the weighted average of the supplemental security income among three different components.

“One is the supplemental security income, SSI, which is not controlled by us, that is an economic indicator; and the consumer price index, CPI. We chose to do the weighted average from May to April because while the supplemental security income is set on a calendar year, we felt like the CPI which is monthly, would get us more current,” she said.

Conner said the weighted average of Brazos County's cost of living increases for the last five years was factored in, and the average of the averages is about 5% for this year. Their estimates on Fiscal Year 2024 were based on the cost of a COLA with benefits of the various percentages, she said.

“We have preliminary property tax appraisals, which is before protest, so it can fluctuate quite a bit to the actual that we get in July or August, but we went ahead and based these estimates on the appraised values and certified tax roll as for the 2022 tax year,” Conner told the commissioners. “As you can tell, 1% of a general fund increase in COLA would cost us $682,000 based on the previous year’s tax roll and it goes up to 7% of $4,777,383. I know it is hard to do it now, we do not know the certified tax roll. But if we do not attempt to establish something at this time, the budget process throughout June and July becomes very unwieldy. As far as every department having to look at their own individuals and see what they think and there will be a 1,000 different ways to do it so I am asking [for your] input on a cost of living.”

Budget analyst Nina Payne said she wasn’t sure how many current job positions are open, but that last year they were directed to look at the positions that were below living wage.

“In order for us to get above living wage this year we would have to go with a 6% [COLA increase] and it affects 71 positions,” she said.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry said a 6% COLA adjustment would be most feasible.

“Our people are still hurting,” she said. “You go to the grocery store and the price of eggs, milk and mayonnaise and bread, fruits and vegetables are way up.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters acknowledged the court has had many recent discussions about recruiting and retaining employees.

“I know that is a problem everywhere, no matter what,” he said. “The last time I heard there were a good many positions open within the county and there has been some difficulty recruiting folks to come. … If we are not competitive then we are going to continue to be lacking in positions that are needed. If they weren’t needed we wouldn’t have them. The bulk of the workload then falls on the people that are still here.”

Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich made a motion seconded by Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla, to input a 4.5% COLA adjustment for the time being, though subject to change. Aldrich said it will allow for flexibility to look at the open positions in the sheriff’s office, detention center and other high-priority county entities that need positions filled.

“Four and a half percent is prudent looking at no-new-revenue knowing what health care cost is,” Aldrich said. “We are establishing what we want to build a proposed budget as oppose to, ‘Hey this is what the final is going to be,' 4.5% is prudent, 5% stretches it and with the unknowns of what our health care costs are going to be … if we can push that out even further, that is good, too.”