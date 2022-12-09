Brazos County commissioners plan future discussion on potential Veterans Court

In a recent 3-2 vote, Brazos County commissioners voted against creating a Brazos County Veterans Court advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and establish a Brazos County Veterans Court.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry and Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley voted against the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting, while Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford voted in favor. The court did decide to proceed with a future workshop discussion meeting where a Veterans Court can be considered for the county. The date of the workshop has yet to be announced.

If approved, the advisory committee members would have included: Aldrich, Ford, Brazos County Attorney Earl Gray, Bruce Erratt, the general counsel for Brazos County, and Bill Youngkin.

Aldrich requested this item be placed on the agenda in order to start the discussion on having a Veterans Court in Brazos County. Erratt requested during the meeting not to be considered as a voting member for the committee.

“I don’t see necessarily that there is anything that the city is going to vote on,” Erratt said during the debate. “The committee’s purpose is for an exploratory purpose. I have been a commissioner for six years now and we discussed a Veterans Court on and off. This committee would have no authority whatsoever to commit Brazos County to any type of relationship that would incur any type of cost involved. … I think it makes a lot of sense living in a community such as we do to put a significant effort [in this].”

Cauley disagreed with Aldrich and said that creating a committee at this time was not necessary until there is more discussion about having a Veterans Court with the appropriate parties involved. She said all commissioners, including the judge, should be appointed to this committee, and emphasized she was not voting against having a Veterans Court.

“I would think all commissioners of Brazos County should be involved because it is going to be a budget item; it is going to be a major change,” Cauley said. “I am speaking against the committee; I am not speaking against forming the Veterans Advisory Committee or the Veterans Court. Because of no-new-revenue, one of the things we have to do is make sure we have that expense in our budget and we haven’t done that. I understand that grants are available and that is wonderful.”

Peters agreed with Cauley and noted that this is more than just a court, that others would be impacted.

Peters said he looked at a list of veterans who are on probation currently in the county, and found there are about 40 with felony or misdemeanor charges. He said that while he supports veterans and all that they have done for this country, he still has to consider that “just because you are a veteran, shouldn’t give you a get-out-of-jail-free card.”

Aldrich interrupted Peters as he was making his statement to say, “One person, who would lay down his life on my behalf, is worth it. I don’t care how many.”

Ford agreed with Aldrich in that a Veterans Court is necessary.

“I have a personal experience with a veteran that came back home from Afghanistan, he lived with us for a while,” Ford said. “I did not understand that if you witness death of your fellow soldiers, that it has a long-term effect. It affects your sleep patterns, it affects everything. The biggest argument I have heard against this in the past was how are we going to fund it? Particularly with the no-new-revenue budget that we adopted this year? The point is that there is money available.”

On Oct. 25, commissioners ratified the county’s tax rate at the no-new-revenue rate of $0.4294 per $100 valuation, after a long disagreement on a rate for the county.

Berry weighed in and said she appreciates veterans and what they do to protect citizens’ freedoms, but urged that a workshop is needed before they can vote on a committee.

Cauley noted that the veteran’s administration officer for Brazos County, Pat Patterson, should be on committee in the future. Patrick Baca, a concerned veteran who spoke at the meeting, said he was grateful to Aldrich and Ford to push for this on the agenda.

“How are you a service officer but you are taking service away from veterans? This is not a second chance, this is a second chance at life,” Baca said. “We are not asking you for money, these guys are just trying to help us get it started. … Let us get the money and start it. … It shouldn’t be this hard.”

Tiffany Love, who works with Veterans Affairs, spoke after Baca and said she has been a part of building a Veterans Court in Waco.

“Without the right people at the table, we can talk about this forever, but it doesn’t make any change for our veterans,” she said. “Probation needs to be at the table, your district attorney needs to be at the table, there needs to be a judge willing to oversee a Veterans Court at the table.”

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, when veterans are arrested in McLennan County, they can be referred to the Veterans Treatment Court program by their defense attorney, arresting officer or self-refer; most veterans in the program are arrested for misdemeanors — mainly DWIs — but the program also takes some with nonviolent felony charges.

Eligibility requirements include proving veteran status and being eligible for Veterans Affairs care, being approved by the district attorney’s office, having no charges in McLennan County and, generally, working or residing in the county; participants should not have holds or warrants from other jurisdictions or other pending criminal cases, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Erin Wilhite, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley interim board president, spoke in favor a Veterans Court in Brazos County to provide appropriate treatment for veterans, and emphasized that grants are available.

Commissioners will meet again Dec. 28.

For more information about the National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley, visit namibv.org.