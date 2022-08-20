Brazos County Commissioners look into budget and tax rate for Fiscal Year 2022-23

Brazos County Commissioners dove into looking at the potential budget and tax rate for Fiscal Year 2022-23 during a workshop meeting Tuesday in the Brazos County Administration Building.

Katie Conner, the Brazos County auditor and budget officer, guided the commissioner’s discussion for the potential budget and tax rate.

The commissioners discussed a proposed tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation, a proposal which will be voted on during an Aug. 23 meeting, she said. The current tax rate total, including maintenance and operations and debt service for the 2021 tax year, is 0.4935 per $100 valuation, she said.

“The proposed budget includes a 7.5% cost of living increase for the majority of the county employees, a 1% merit [pool] available for their staff as they see fit. An increase in court appointed attorney fees for indigent attorneys in criminal and civil cases of approximately $1 million; and a road and bridge operational budget increase of $8 million,” she said after the meeting. “About $4 million of that $8 million is carrying over projects from this summer that will not be completed by Oct. 1.”

The potential budget also includes funds for 14 proposed new positions with $1.4 million in salaries and benefits for those positions, she said.

“Under the jail and sheriff’s office there are four new positions. The general government function will have three and a half new positions,” she said. “Under the justice function, which includes the courts and the clerks of the court including justice of the peace, there are five positions for the courts and justice system. Human services will have one and a half positions.”

Conner said the county has budgeted for their American Rescue Plan Act Funds, in which they received $44 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We spent less than $200,000 on the vaccination hub, and $14 million has been recognized as revenue replacement,” she said. “We expect another $8 million to be recognized next year, and the total of about $22 million recognized as revenue replacement; that includes things specified in the [ARPA] grant: broadband, revenue replacement, water and public health.”

Conner said the commissioner’s court voted to include in the November election a road bond including a referendum regional mobility authority fee.

“We are hoping that the bond election would not cause our debt service portion of our tax rate to increase; if we do it, it is going to be very small,” she said after the meeting. “If the voters approve it, we can structure the debt so it is over time and not increase the tax rate. We wouldn’t issue all of it at once; we would issue it as it could be used.”

Conner said for the current ending fund balance for FY21-22, they are projecting $80 million in fund balance. She said of that $80 million is three months’ worth of expenditures including salaries, benefits and operational costs of about $36 million.

“During the workshop, the commissioners discussed $10 million in the road and bridge department for local county roads,” she said. “For expenditures they are looking at $196 million for FY22-23, and total revenues from the general fund at $170 million; and a deficit of $25.9 million in the current requested budget.”

Conner said the potential $196 million in expenditures for the general fund is as follows: $63 million for general government, $27 million for justice system, $30 million for law enforcement, $9 million for juvenile services, $7 million for public health, $5 million for human services, $36 million for public transportation and $14 million for other financing uses.

During the Tuesday workshop, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters highlighted how, due to the pandemic, there was a surplus of funds added to the fund balance for previous years.

“I think what we need to remember is that in 2019 to 2020 when COVID hit and we pretty much shut down not only the county but capital projects, road construction all of that stuff. Which I think is the prime reason why that fund balance grew in those two years that it did, because we weren’t spending money on road construction and those sorts of things that we had in the past,” he told the commissioners. “I think you are well aware of the road projects out there that need to happen … I hope we can move forward with as much capital-type projects that need to happen. I don’t think I would use 2019 and 2020 as what we think is going to happen in the next years; I would be cautious at projecting that growth in fund balance, with the anomaly of COVID.”

Peters told the commissioners he was in favor of approving a penny drop off the current tax rate, despite the call for a $100 million transportation bond election as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents — where funds would go toward transportation projects.

The commissioners will discuss a proposed budget Aug. 23, and are anticipating holding a public hearing on the proposed tax rate and budget Sept. 6.