Patrick Baca of College Station served in the U.S. Army for five years, and he and others have been urging Brazos County commissioners to install a Veterans/Mental Health Court in Brazos County.

“The whole veteran treatment program is based on pushing that veteran to rehabilitation so he or she is a better [parent] and family member of society. The main thing is you are cleaning them up, because the drugs and alcohol that they are doing, is to mask whatever issues that they are dealing with,” Baca said following Tuesday morning's Commissioners Court meeting. “We are just hoping for a positive income. I think it is going to help a lot of veterans in our area. And not just the veterans going through veteran treatment court, but the veterans that are mentoring those veterans. Once they make it through and have cleaned up and are living healthier lives, they can pass that on.

"It just keeps paying it forward for the entire community.”

The commissioners heard an update about the potential for installing a Veterans/Mental Health Court in Brazos County. Commissioner Steve Aldrich requested the item be put on Tuesday’s budget with a presentation led by Gen. Bentley Nettles, who serves as the veterans/mental health court committee chairman.

Nettles told commissioners he spent one-third of the committee's time planning and the other two-thirds are the committee members doing the work. “We immediately started identifying the resources that are available to them,” he said.

The list of committee members is as follows: Julie Anderson of Brazos County Health and Wellness; Jarvis Parsons of the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office; Elizabeth Zwiener of the Brazos County Attorney’s Office; Roy Brantley of the Trial Court Judges of Brazos County; Jennifer Goerig of Community Supervision/Adult Probation; Nathan Wood of the Brazos County Public Defender’s Office; Thomas Marty of the American Legion; Heather Huhnke of Veterans of Foreign Wars; Tiffany Love of the Veterans Administration Clinic; Michelle Estes and Nancy Fahrenwald of Texas A&M University Veterans Resource and Services; Haley Bennett representing Texas A&M; and Robert Reed of My Health My Resources Authority of Brazos Valley.

Nettles showcased a notebook sent to him by the Texas Veterans Commission, and said he passed it along to all committee members.

“We have also had resources from the [Brazos County] mental health [officials] and we are pushing out the resources so people can start working on it,” he said. “I outlined the product that I expected from them which is essentially a one-page document from their position telling me what they believe the pros and cons are and then their recommendation.”

Nettles said he emailed members documents on the mental health statute and the Texas Veterans Court statute under the state law, so they would know what options were available.

“Essentially there are four of them: we don’t do any recommendation that the county has a docket that supports one or the other of these, that they have a court or that they participate in a regional court," Nettles said. "Those are what are outlined in the state statutes. I sent those to them. I sent them a copy of the proclamation so that they will know what the county asked us to do.

“I also asked them to focus and reach out to their counterparts in three particular counties: Montgomery County, Bell County and Hays County. All three of those counties currently have mental health courts and veteran treatment courts.”

He said he wants all members to reach out to their counterparts and not only look at objective data but also subjective data that looks into how county members feel about having the court and its success and challenges.

Nettles gave a deadline of April 17 for the committee to provide him drafts. By May 1, he said he would talk to the county judge and have a final product for the court.

Nettles said a majority of committee members have said no to meetings, but they can have one in the future if needed.

Lonny Masterson of College Station served over five years as a Navy Corpsman with the U.S. Marine Corps Infantry, and he, like Baca, wants a court established as soon as possible.

“They are getting more information from these surrounding veterans treatment courts, which is good, so we know obstacles and hurdles they faced, and we can avoid that when we establish the one here,” he said.

Masterson said he fully supports a mental health court and a veterans treatment court if they are separate dockets.

“A veteran facing mental health issues from his time at war is different than someone suffering from schizophrenia. Putting a veteran that is struggling from PTSD with somebody that has a mental disorder, will not go well,” he said. “It is also going to keep that veteran from opening up and sharing his experiences, because the good thing about a veterans treatment court is you are with other veterans. So you are with your peers and people who understand.”

Masterson expects it will take about a year for the first docket to go through.