Brazos County commissioners recently received an annual report update from the Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District with highlights from 2022 of water exports in and around the county.

Alan Day, general manager of the BVGCD, presented the 2022 annual report to the commissioners during a May 2 meeting, and said of the number of wells that permitted in 2022, 30 wells required meters, 10 were agricultural, seven were industrial and 13 were public water supply.

“The total permitted production was nearly 36,000 acre-feet during 2022,” he said. “The Simsboro aquifer is the primary aquifer being used by Bryan-College Station, Texas A&M and any of your water supply.”

The metered production in 2022 was dry, Day said, and production was positive through agriculture production of the 58,000 acre-feet out of the Simsboro, which was the largest number they have seen in at least a dozen years.

“It was up about 7,000 acre-feet just this summer, primarily Bryan-College Station and your public water supply,” Day said. “[Regarding] meter production by category, we had some steam electric at nearly 6,000 acre-feet but primarily the amount goes to the municipal and rural water supplies, which shows a total of 49,000 acre-feet for production. [Regarding] the fees that were generated by category; we are funded by basically municipal and rural water supply, we get some industrial use but depending on agricultural fees, you wouldn’t have a ground water district, you simply couldn’t function.”

With the total fees to be collected, Day said the BVGCD is a year behind as they are collecting fees for 2022 and 2023.

“We will collect just over $805,000 [in 2022], which is the largest since I have been here,” said Day, who has worked there since 2012. “As far as the number of exempt, non-metered wells for domestic livestock: we registered 631 a year and most of those came from us driving around in the country and going ‘There is a well we don’t have,’ simply registering. Because if we don’t know of an exempt water well at someone’s home or their property … we can’t protect their property rights. When we would come in and have a big frack well or some type of thing that would require higher production rates at a larger and total production. If don’t know you are there we can’t protect your well from that cone of depression.”

Day said they have nearly 6,700 wells of all types that are registered or permitted, and there are about 4,000 wells they are unaware of.

“That sounds like a lot, everywhere we go they are everywhere, I [tell] people to please register their wells, we just need to know where they are,” he said. “The big myth is we are going to come in and put a meter on everybody’s wells and charge them for it, and that is the last thing I want to do.”

Day went on to say they finished their last Desired Future Conditions planning, where his board discusses what they want the aquifers to look like 50 years from now and allow for a certain amount of lowering of their artesian pressure, which is how they manage an aquifer.

“These aquifers will always be fully saturated, we are not allowed to go and mine the aquifer they are always going to be fully saturated,” he said. “We work off of the artesian pressure that is created from the aquifer, when you drill a hole, artesian pressure comes back up and we manage that.”

Their fee structure remains the same as it has in the past, Day said, and they will be implementing an export permit for water in about four years.

Their permit holder, UW Brazos Valley Farm LLC, approved production permits for up to 50,000 acre-feet in October last year, Day said; which is “more water than what Bryan-College Station and Texas A&M produce today, even last summer.”

“The water is likely going to be transported to Bell, Williamson, Milam and possibly Travis counties, we are hearing more about Georgetown, Killeen, on surface water over there,” he said. “They have no groundwater and the Brazos River Authority has said, ‘Don’t come to us for any more water, we don’t have it.’ So there is only one place they can go and that is to groundwater.”

The BVGCD also has about 300 Simsboro wells on the list and Day said their permit holder is going to provide $7.5 million up front to keep water available, two years ahead of any transport so they can start mitigating.

“We are being proactive, not reactive,” he said. “Nobody in the state has even tried that.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters told Day he was aware that Burleson and Milam counties are already selling water, and believed it to be from the same aquifer the county draws water from.

“Have we been able to see that it has impacted our aquifer?,” Peters asked Day.

“They have two aquifers that Vista Ridge [in Burleson County] is pumping from and the Simsboro at 40,000 acre-feet and 15,000 from the Cariso," Day said. "We have seen a little decline in Cariso, we are going to see that now over the next couple of years. It is a tighter sand so it is going to take longer for the effect to spread out, it is more localized and then it slowly spreads out.

“In the Simsboro, there is a much larger grain of sand, so it doesn’t do as much local as it reaches out. In April of 2020 they turned their pumps on. They went full bore in June of 2020. … On average, somewhere in Robertson County we have lost between 17 to 20 feet of artesian head, down here it is going to be higher. … We will see a settled-in effect of Vista Ridge that we can look at annually, because it is a constant pump. It doesn’t vary up and down so once that levels out, we will be able to say, ‘The effect of Vista Ridge is 2 feet per year,’ or whatever it might be.”