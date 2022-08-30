Brazos County commissioners hear petition from Texas A&M students to have MSC polling site return

Brazos County commissioners heard from seven Texas A&M University students Tuesday morning, petitioning for the return of the Memorial Student Center on the A&M campus as an early voting location for the November election.

The Memorial Student Center will be a polling location on Election Day. The commissioners finalized early voting locations during a July meeting, which did not include the Memorial Student Center.

During the hear-citizens portion of the meeting, Kristina Samuel, Class of 2023, spoke against the removal of the Memorial Student Center as a polling location. Samuel said she is the president and founder of Texas A&M's chapter of MOVE Texas, which aims to "empower young people to be civically engaged especially in their state and local elections."

“Whether this was the intent of the commission or not, this decision will be disenfranchising thousands of faculty and staff — and of course students — and their ability to vote early and easily," Samuel said. "To remove the MSC as an early voting location will make it harder to vote and will result in lower voter turnout.”

College Station City Hall and the Memorial Student Center are in Precinct 3, which falls under Commissioner Nancy Berry’s jurisdiction. After the meeting, Berry said if she could have two voting locations in her precinct, the Memorial Student Center would have been her second choice.

“I had heard from a number of constituents before the decision to change it from the MSC, that they had difficulties and that the MSC was not easily accessible to them," she said. "They don’t know their way around campus, and then to find a parking spot in the Koldus parking lot across the street is sometimes difficult for older voters. Also, with the new City Hall, it became a logical polling place for the precinct. The MSC in early voting in the past has traditionally a low voter turnout. … And there just aren’t enough poll workers.”

Students said they didn't agree with the vote being done in the summer, while most students were away. Berry said having the vote in the summer was not intentional, and that it was done in time according to state law.

“You have to have the polling locations set a certain number of days before the election and that happened to be in mid-July,” she said. “I just hope that every student registers to vote and votes.”

Varun Vuppaladadiyam, Class of 2025, said he is not a citizen and can't vote, but wanted to be an advocate for his roommates who can vote. He told the commissioners having the MSC makes it easier for students without cars to get to a polling location.

After the meeting, he said he knows the commissioners care about the community, but thinks this decision was made without considering the students.

“This is their community … but it definitely doesn’t feel like we are viewed as citizens of the community as well," he said. "We are not able to come to these meetings as often as we would like, but we do feel as if our voices aren’t being heard, and sometimes it might be partisan."

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said if commissioners chose to revise and choose the Memorial Student Center over City Hall, then that "wouldn’t be an issue."

"But at this late juncture that cannot happen," she said. "Once we start building our ballot and programming, those locations are pretty much set. Aug. 24 was the last day to order an election, and in that order you have to spell out where your locations are going to be. We also have our public test on Sept. 13 and once that test is done … there is no turning back.”

Hancock said depending on the polling location, they will have six to eight workers at every polling site.