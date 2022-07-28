Brazos County commissioners hear funding requests from community support groups

Brazos County commissioners heard five fund requests from community support groups that would be allocated through the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget, during a Tuesday workshop meeting at the Brazos County Administration Building.

There was no action taken at the meeting after the support groups made their requests, and at a later meeting the commissioners will vote on the amount of funds each group may receive. The commissioners heard the first presentation from Terry Dougherty, branch director for the nonprofit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley.

According to their website, Big Brothers Big Sisters recruits’ community volunteers to match them with at-risk youth to provide guidance and support to children in need of a positive and caring adult role model in their life.

“With your support, we have been able to grow over the years. We had six staff but we have been able to hire two more and we are very excited. This year we are asking the county to support us with the amount of $40,000 to support our mentoring program,” Dougherty told the council. “We hope to serve 500 youth per year by 2025, and that is why we are asking for a small increase and support from the county.”

Dougherty said they currently have 140 to 150 volunteers and about 300 children total for the year; and noted each volunteer helps one child at a time. She told the commissioners she is also hoping to expand and serve other counties in the future.

Henry Mayo, chairman of the Brazos County Historical Commission, said their organization handles the Texas historic marker applications that come through the county to provide plaques and designations for historical markers.

“We are totally financially dependent on county commission funds. We have no fundraisers, as we are a government entity; we don’t have a bank account. We are earmarked in your budget and we don’t get any carryover,” Mayo said. “Our ask this year is $7,250 … last year I asked for $4,500 less.”

Mayo said the plaque price for a historical marker has gone up $400 and they currently have a plaque they need to fund which is about $2,300. Their fund request also includes the chance to replace existing plaques that have been damaged or stolen, he said. The rest of the $3,000 requested would have $50 toward postage stamps, and $750 to send a few members to a Texas Historical Commission training session, Mayo said.

Lindsey LeBlanc, executive director of the Brazos County Rape Crisis Center/ Sexual Assault Resource Center, also requested funds from the commissioners.

“We are requesting $45,000 for this year and that will go directly to supporting our counseling services, which is the majority of our services. … In the application we filled out in May, we noted a 43% increase in our counseling request,” she told the commissioners. “Since May, we have already gone up to 60% more, so we have served more clients since October than we did in our entire prior fiscal year of FY21.”

LeBlanc noted the amount requested allows them to serve 20 clients for one year of counseling, and this year they have already served 388 clients.

“We are seeing unfounded demand primarily in Brazos County but also across our seven-county regions which we do serve,” she said. “This year we are requesting more than we received last year and that is primarily due to that demand and that increase in labor costs.”

Jane Cohen and Sherry Frisk of the Brazos Valley Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial, requested $10,000 for their fund efforts to build a memorial in the College Station Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in the 12-acre area of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial.

“As the wife of a veteran who suffered through the Vietnam War and the aftermath that followed, I feel very strongly about this Never Forget Veterans Memorial Garden in the Brazos Valley memorial area,” Frisk said. “The purpose of this project is to show that this garden memorial is a symbol to show our honor and respect for the service and sacrifice of so many unknown soldiers throughout our whole history of the United States.”

Frisk said so far they have raised $55,451, and need $144,548 to meet their goal.

Mattie Carter, a representative of the North Bryan Community Center, requested funds to help support building reconstruction, transportation efforts and technology for the children the center serves.

North Bryan Community Center places emphasis on providing a positive structured environment for children ages 5-18 to develop social, emotional and physical skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's changing society, according to the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

“We currently have three employees and a lot of volunteers. The North Bryan Community Center is in some dire need of our building. This is our first time requesting any money from the commission, and we are hoping we can get your support because we serve a lot of underprivileged children in the North Bryan Community area,” Carter said.

Carter said some of their funding would go toward insurance for two vehicles that service the children and replacing the AC on one that does not have working AC, building upgrades, computers that need to be replaced, two-year salaries, and educational programs for the children.

Carter requested $131,000 in funds allocated over a three-year period, and told the commissioners any amount the center could receive would help.

Commissioner Irma Cauley noted she has been a member of this organization before.

Once the commissioners convened from executive session, they discussed allocating $35,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters; $6,125 to the Brazos County Historical Commission; $10,000 to SARC; $10,000 to the Veterans Memorial; and $50,000 to the North Bryan Community Center. No action was taken.

The commissioners will discuss the proposed FY23 budget Aug. 30.