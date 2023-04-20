Brazos County seniors will have an added layer of security after the Commissioner's Court adopted the hiring of a volunteer coordinator following its Tuesday meeting.

The program, with funds used from the American Rescue Plan Act, will check on at-risk seniors.

Commissioner Nancy Berry said she heard about a program called "Elder Orphans" in California that was useful in checking up on those who are alone.

“A man read in the paper that someone had died and he was found in his house and had been dead for several weeks,” she said. “And the man called the sheriff’s office and said, ‘That could happen to me, nobody checks on me. Would you check on me?’ So the sheriff’s office started this Elder Orphans program. We called ours, ‘RUOK?’”

Through the RUOK? Program, the county will hire a volunteer coordinator that will help develop the application for senior citizens to apply who are county residents, she said.

“The application will ask for basic information and you have to have a working telephone. You will have to sign it because it is a call out program,” Berry said. “We will get their phone number and they will get an automated phone call that says, ‘Are you OK?’ And if you are, press 1; if you need help, press 2.’ If you don’t answer, then it will call you back three times in a half hour. If you still don’t answer, we will send out a sheriff’s deputy to check on you to do a welfare check.”

Berry said the city of Belton also has a program called RUOK? and Brazos County sheriff's deputies visited program coordinators to gather information.

Peters also said the justice of the peace had reports of people calling emergency services with concerns they haven’t seen their neighbor in a while, and then they go and find that they are potentially deceased.

“We hope that if a volunteer group is calling regularly,” he said. “You hope that you can catch it in time to save somebody’s life.”

Applications will be available in the summer, and Berry said they expect the program to start in the fall.

“I thought it was a terrific program because I know of seniors that live alone and that people check on, but there are other seniors that no one checks on,” she said. “I thought this was a terrific program that we could institute here and I am really glad that we are.”

Additionally, the Commissioners Court recognized former Sheriff Christopher Kirk for his 24 years of service to the county by naming the county’s administration building after him.

“I believe he is the longest-serving sheriff in Brazos County,” County Judge Duane Peters told The Eagle on Thursday. “Sheriff Wayne Dicky reached out to me about [honoring] Chris and I told him that this was appropriate, because he was very involved in having the building built and has given a lot of service to the county. He did a great job; he brought the level of the sheriff’s office up to a much higher standard through his innovation.”

The Sheriff’s Office Administration Building will now be named the Christopher C. Kirk Sheriff’s Administration Building. Kirk served as county sheriff from January 1997 through December 2020; and served the citizens of Brazos County in many capacities for 40 years. He served as president of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas, president of the Western States Sheriff’s Association, and was involved with the Texas State Legislature as the Chairman of the Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee in developing laws and programs to improve the quality of life for citizens.

The commissioners accepted the resignation/retirement letter from Brazos County Treasurer, Laura Davis, whose last day will be June 30. In turn, they approved appointing Cristian Villarreal as the Brazos County Treasurer effective July 1.

The commissioners also approved an interlocal agreement between the city of College Station, the city of Bryan, Texas A&M University and Brazos County to share expenses for a regional rescue vehicle. Peters said it is a tactical armored vehicle for special operations. It will reside in the College Station Police Department but can be used by any involved entity, as they are all sharing the cost of the vehicle.