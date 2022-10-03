Brazos County commissioners discuss spending for $44.5 million in ARPA funds

Brazos County commissioners continued a discussion last week on how to spend $44.5 million of governmental funds the county received in 2021 — through the American Rescue Plan Act — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioners have conducted two workshops since May to decipher where funds can be allocated. The ARPA grant funds can be spent in four categories: revenue replacement, water, public health and broadband, according to Katie Conner, the Brazos County auditor and budget officer.

Conner said after the Sept. 28 workshop the funds have to be obligated or committed by Dec. 31, 2024, and they must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

“With ARPA funds, the federal guidelines are broader and less restrictive than state law in some cases. So while we have to comply with the federal government, we also have to comply with the state law, which is more restrictive in private properties and in [specific] people benefiting,” she said. “Meaning, you can’t use public money to benefit a private person or party.”

Of obligated ARPA funds, the county must allocate about $2 million for the COVID-19 vaccination hub, a study done on the former Bryan ISD Administration Building and costs for administrative consultants who are helping county staff and commissioners decide where to spend funds, Conner said.

During the workshop, the commissioners debated where to prioritize the remaining $42 million in projects for the county. One of the highly debated topics was broadband, which provides high-speed internet connection to an area, and how much funding should be set aside for the county to have broadband coverage.

Commissioner Russ Ford asked staff to allocate ARPA funds to hire someone who can look into where the county stands with broadband coverage, in order to install more fiber optics in the county.

“What is our plan? It will be two years before we could have high-speed internet to the county,” he said. “I would like to have some urgency. We have got to have money to hire a consultant.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said they have been trying to hire a consultant, but it has been difficult to find someone qualified and who would be impartial. He also noted he wasn’t sure it would be a good idea to set aside funds for a consultant if they were unsure if broadband would be approved for the county.

Conner said Brazos County currently has 97% broadband coverage according to the county maps. County staff said in January they will receive updated maps that showcase areas in the county that need more broadband coverage. Conner also noted the possibility of the county receiving state funds next year for broadband specifically.

Commissioner Nancy Berry said she didn’t agree with using county money if state funding is available for broadband. Commissioner Irma Cauley said the court believes broadband is a high priority item, and agreed with Ford that $1 million could be set aside as a placeholder, dependent on if they find a consultant.

The commissioners also discussed infrastructure needs for the county. Commissioner Steve Aldrich expressed needs in Precinct 1 and said funds should be set aside for I&GN Road and Stousland Road in College Station.

The commissioners later discussed more areas funds could be set aside for. They each agreed $24 million of ARPA funds may be set aside for a medical examiner’s office. They also discussed placing $2 million for a community recreation center, $2 million for the nonprofit Unlimited Potential and $250,000 in housing assistance programs, among other projects.

Regarding the demolishing and potential remodeling of the former Bryan ISD Administration Building, the court discussed setting aside $9 million for the project. Ford said $9 million would be too much; however, Peters, Berry and Cauley disagreed.

After the hour and a half debate, the commissioners decided to hold another workshop and meeting where they will vote on spending immediate ARPA funds. There will be no regular meeting Tuesday because the commissioners will be at a conference.