Brazos County Commissioners discuss new tax rate deadline

Members of the Brazos County Commissioners Court were previously under the impression that the deadline to adopt a property tax rate for the county was Sept. 29.

However, after searching through additional paperwork, Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristeen Roe found the deadline was much later than believed.

Roe said Wednesday she was reviewing paperwork when she realized she had a packet with certified estimates and a packet with the actual certified values from the appraisal district. After confirming with the appraisal district about the deadline, she notified commissioners Thursday about the correct deadline.

“I have been doing this for 36 years and this is literally the first time in 36 years that I am aware of, that this delay in the tax rate adoption is there,” she said Friday. “This is the first time Brazos County has had to take this action. The standard deadline is Sept. 30 and that is what we were thinking. That is another reason I go back through and I check everything and make sure it is accurate and correct — it was me — I didn’t think about it. It is a unique situation this year.”

For the first time in memory, Brazos County will fall under an exception to the tax code whereas the governing body must adopt a tax rate before the later date of Sept. 30 or on the 60th day after the date the certified appraisal roll is received, according to Section 26.05 of the tax code. This means that the original Sept. 29 deadline is being extended to Oct. 21 because the Brazos Central Appraisal District provided the certified appraisal roll much later than expected, Roe said. It wasn’t until Aug. 22 that the county received their certified values, she said. The commissioners have yet to approve a tax rate, and despite this extension Roe said she has concerns if an agreement can’t be reached in a reasonable amount of time.

“It will delay getting the tax bills out and that is always a concern for us because the taxing jurisdictions need the revenue coming in. In Brazos County, we offer split payment and the deadline to make your first half-payment is written in stone; there is no extension for that,” she said. “So, if we can’t get the calculations done and the bills out in time, then those people that really depend on that split payment it is going to be difficult for them to get that in in time.”

Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford have purposely avoided meetings where the commissioners can vote on an official tax rate. With news of a deadline extension, Aldrich said he was pleased because it gives them more time for discussion.

“It gives us more time to work on a reasonable compromise that treats Brazos County taxpayers appropriately and fairly,” he said Friday.

A workshop is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday on the tax code and tax rate, and does not call to take action and vote on a tax rate until the 10 a.m. Tuesday regular meeting. Aldrich said he plans to attend the workshop meeting.

“I guess depending on what happens in that meeting Monday will determine whether or not we can set a tax rate,” he said. “If we can’t, then we still have time.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said Friday his hope is that they will vote on a tax rate Tuesday.

“There is no reason for [Aldrich and Ford] to not be there. I would expect them to be here for that [workshop]. My concern is for the next day. We are trying to get a tax rate passed on that agenda for Tuesday,” he said. “They keep saying we aren’t willing to do anything to negotiate, so I am trying to put it out there that I am.”

In an effort to bring everyone to a consensus, Peters said he specifically placed an action item on Tuesday’s agenda to discuss and consider the approval of a tax rate up to $0.4735 per $100 valuation. During an Aug. 23 meeting, in a 3-2 vote, the commissioners voted on a proposed 1-cent decrease tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation, with Aldrich and Ford against. The current tax rate for the 2021 tax year is $0.4935 per $100 valuation. If they cannot vote on a rate by Oct. 21, it will automatically fall back to the no-new-revenue tax rate of $0.4294 per $100 valuation.

Due to traveling, Commissioner Nancy Berry said she will unable to attend Monday's workshop. However, she said she will be at the Tuesday meeting and hopes they can vote on a tax rate.

“We need to pass a tax rate, we need to pass one now,” she said. “Nobody likes paying taxes, but the county has to do its business to provide essential services to our citizens.”

Commissioner Irma Cauley said the new deadline gives them flexibility because they thought they were running out of time.

“The thing that everybody seems to overlook is we have never been this late in setting the tax rate. … The two commissioners who have not shown up, simply have seemingly taken the route to force us to go to the no-new-revenue rate, which is not what we voted on and what they wanted initially,” she said Friday. “It just seems to be a lot of miscommunication and some bad-spirited individuals that don’t accept the voice of the court. … Because two commissioners did not care to join us, several times, we haven’t been able to take the official vote. I see it as being poor taste and bad spirited.”

Ford said Friday that he wasn’t surprised about the tax rate deadline, because "it has been changed now three times."

“It is my belief that certain members of our leadership already knew that, and that Kristeen Roe, being the honest person that she is, could not stand by any longer and hear those untruths being said and she bravely came out and set the record straight,” he said. “I have people telling me that I have lost; all I have ever wanted is to take care of the citizens of the county.”

Ford said he will attend the workshop, and said he believed one member of the court was now OK with a reduced $0.4735 tax rate.

“It is still a tax increase for the citizens, but at least my point is Commissioner Cauley is looking for a middle ground for a compromise,” he said. “I have had to seek independent counsel and what I am trying to determine is if I attend the Tuesday commissioner’s court remotely … I don’t think that we would fulfill the four-fifths majority in-person where we could vote on [the tax rate].”

Bruce Erratt, general counselor for Brazos County, said Friday the statute for having four commissioners for a tax levy does not use the words ‘in-person,’ but that there needs to be three commissioners in-person to make the regular quorum and a fourth ‘participating’ to make a tax quorum.

Brazos County Budget Analyst Nina Payne said Friday the official fiscal year 2022-23 budget of $377 million will take effect Oct. 1 and they will be able to spend the funds that have been approved; and will make adjustments as they go along.