Brazos County commissioners delay tax vote again

Brazos County Commissioners were still unable to take a vote on the tax rate during Tuesday’s regular meeting as two commissioners remained absent.

Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford have yet to show up to a meeting that calls for a vote on the tax rate, and have said previously they will not show up until the no-new-revenue rate is under effect, or there is a proposed rate with which they agree.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said he is preparing as if the no-new-revenue rate may take effect and will have to look at areas in the budget to withhold spending at this time. The fiscal year 2022-23 $377 million budget was passed by the court on the basis of a tax rate at $0.4835 per $100 valuation.

Tuesday’s meeting called for a vote on a $0.4635 tax rate; however the commissioners were unable to vote because the tax rate calls for four commissioners present to approve a rate.

During an Aug. 23 meeting, in a 3-2 vote, the commissioners voted on a proposed 1-cent decrease tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation, with Aldrich and Ford against. The current tax rate for the 2021-22 tax year is $0.4935 per $100 assessed valuation. If commissioners do not vote on a rate by Oct. 21, it automatically will fall back to the no-new-revenue tax rate of $0.4294 per $100 valuation.

The commissioners present at the meeting approved starting the hiring process for two of four county positions. The other two positions will be on hold until commissioners find places in the budget to fund them, in an effort to prepare for potential cuts due to the no-new-revenue rate, Peters said.

“I put this on [the agenda] because it looks like we are going to go to the no-new-revenue rate and the proposed budget will be reduced by, I believe, $12 million,” Peters said at the meeting. “Because the proposed budget was for $0.4835, and it looks like we are going to the no-new-revenue. So, I was going to look at the things that were not in ‘elected officials budgets’ that we might be able to trim for what I think is going to be budget tightening.”

Commissioner Irma Cauley made the motion to approve the hiring process for two information technology [IT] positions and to withhold from hiring a warehouse manager, in the elections administrator office and an emergency management planner.

“We are going to have to make cuts and they are going to be some deep cuts,” Cauley said. “But I do not think that it would be in the best interest of Brazos County for us to cut a system analyst for our IT department and a senior service manager for IT with the cyber activities, with the [cyber] threats that we have. I think we need to strengthen our IT department and prepare for the future.”

Commissioner Nancy Berry said after the meeting these two positions are ones budgeted for, and there may be other positions they can’t fill and a hiring freeze may be needed.

Ford said after the meeting it was unnecessary to make any employment cuts.

“Until we set a tax rate, I think they are foolish to go away from what we agreed upon in the budget,” he said. “If we will go to the $0.4435 tax rate, I promise [that] we will have plenty of money to fill those two positions.”

He also said in response to Cauley’s concerns in Precinct 4, that he can “promise the Brazos County residents in Precinct 4” that there is money to “repair potholes regardless of the tax rate even if it goes to no-new-revenue rate.” He went on to note that budgeting is good for the county.

“Honestly, it does not hurt the county with all of our citizens being forced to tighten their belts like they are right now coming out of the pandemic and this inflation cycle that we are in,” he said. “People are tightening their belts just a little bit, it doesn’t hurt us one bit to do exactly what our citizens are having to do.”

Peters said he was not in support of a rate any lower than $0.4635 because of how it would impact the budget.

Berry also said after the meeting she was concerned with losing county resources due to inflationary increases in prices across the board.

“I think it is unfortunate. The county needs the resources, prices are going up and everything costs more. We are talking about a reduction in the tax rate of three cents, [0.4635] which is significant,” she said. “The city of Bryan lowered theirs a half cent, and the city of College Station lowered theirs one cent. We are talking about lowering it about three cents, which is significant, and it is going to affect our services. No-new-revenue is 7 cents and that will affect services and the quality of life for our constituents.”

During the meeting, Berry said she was frustrated her colleagues did not show up again. She said Aldrich was at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“[Aldrich] is in Disney World on taxpayer dollars,” she said after the meeting. “He is crying about taxpayer dollars, but he is going to Disney World on taxpayer dollars and not showing up to work.”

Berry was referring to the notion that the commissioners are on a paid salary to attend meetings.

Aldrich confirmed Tuesday that he was at Disney World and said he requested to attend the meeting via Zoom, however, due to the tax rate vote being placed on the agenda he was unable to join. Similar to Ford, Aldrich said he is in support of a $0.4435 tax rate “because it is neutral to the homeowner.”

“But the no-new-revenue rate will not do Brazos County any harm. … The 2022-2023 budget will be able to be implemented at the no-new-revenue rate, and in likelihood we will have more than a $2 million surplus,” he said. “The first budget amendment needs to be made is removing the $7 million that went into capital contingency, as I presented in the budget workshop session. It is highly likely that we will not need to make any adjustments because we don’t spend as much as we budget to spend.”

Cauley said after the meeting that she understood Aldrich and Ford’s stance on the tax rate, but didn’t agree with it.

“I get that they are for what they are for, but it doesn’t make it right,” she said. “It is just not right. You give up all of responsibility over the business of the county because you are quivering over how much money you are going to take in or how much money you are not going to take in, which you still have responsibilities to pay for.”

In addition, the commissioners approved an interlocal agreement between the county and Texas A&M University to provide transportation to and from the campus and College Station City Hall during early voting from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. The agreement calls for the county to reimburse the university up to $5,000 for transportation.

“[Texas A&M] told us they thought they could get it done for about $5,000 and probably no more than that,” Peters said after the meeting. “We drew the interlocal to say that it would be up to $5,000 and let them work it out however they can get it done.”

He said the school will be in charge of when and where the buses operate during the weeks of early voting.