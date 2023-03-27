After receiving flak from a multitude of Texas A&M University students regarding the lack of an early voting location on campus last year, the Brazos County Commissioners Court aimed to rectify the situation recently with the establishment of a Vote Center Review Committee, which will provide input on the best locations for polling centers.

“The commissioners created a Vote Center Review Committee, which came about through the concerns that were addressed last year, with some of the voters and some of the locations that we had,” Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said. “The committee consists of each entity that is involved.”

During a Feb. 21 meeting, the court approved the acknowledgement of members for a Vote Center Review Committee.

The members include: Hancock, Brazos County Clerk Karen McQueen, Commissioner Nancy Berry, Elianor Vessalli of the Republican Party, Alma DeJesus of the Democratic Party, Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta, College Station City Secretary Tanya Smith, Tiffany Lee of the Bryan school district, Cari Horn of the College Station school district, Brazos County Elections Coordinator Krystal Ocon, Ebony Tennell of the Brazos County NAACP, Irma Pineda of the Brazos County Hispanic Forum and Stephen Senkel of Texas A&M’s Student Affairs.

The committee held its first open meeting March 7, followed by one last Wednesday, Hancock said, in which they all went over best practices for polling locations and provided input.

“The first meeting was to talk about what our objectives are and the changes of how redistricting was going to affect what we would need to look at,” Hancock said. “Our second meeting we hoped to look at the ADA survey — we have a preliminary survey, but we don’t have the final one yet — so the committee wanted to wait and look at that full report before we made any decisions.”

Additionally, Hancock said they acknowledged the fact that the law only allows for one polling location within a voting precinct.

“After redistricting, we did have some conflicts within that statute so we have to look at getting rid of one of those locations,” she said. “We have two locations: Fellowship Freewill and Texas A&M College of Medicine that are in the same voting precinct; and New Zion Missionary Baptist Church and Church of the Nazarene are both in the same voting precinct. So we are having to determine which one of those is the most reasonable to abolish.”

Hancock said everything the committee does is a recommendation.

“The commissioners will set those locations,” she said. “We are just to meet and make recommendations to the court.”

Committee members are keeping their eyes on two current Texas House bills considering voting on college campuses, Hancock said.

“One bill is to require a mandate that there is a polling location on a college campus; there is also an additional House bill by a different author that would mandate where voting locations are not allowed on a college campus,” she said. “We are just following those bills to see if they get a hearing and then if they get a vote as we will have to do accordingly to what the law will require.”

After needing to bus to College Station City Hall during the early voting period last fall, many Texas A&M students petitioned for the return of the on-campus Memorial Student Center for the November election.

Given that the MSC was removed as an early polling location last year, Hancock said Berry confirmed in their previous meeting that she would recommend early voting head back to the MSC.

To view when the next posted meeting will take place, visit brazos.novusagenda.com/Agendapublic/. The committee meets in the Ruth McLeod Training Room at the Brazos County Elections Administration Office, located at 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan.