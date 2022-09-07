Brazos County Commissioners Court unable to vote on tax rate approval

During Tuesday morning’s Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting, the commissioners planned to approve the county budget and levy a property tax rate. However, with two of the five commissioners absent from the meeting, the proposed property tax rate could not be voted on.

Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford opted out of attending Tuesday’s meeting, and it takes four commissioners present to approve a tax rate. The commissioners must approve a tax rate by Sept. 29, according to Brazos County Auditor and Budget Officer Katie Conner.

“We won’t be able to hire new jailors, and we are required by law to have so many jailors per inmate. … The district attorney’s office isn’t going to be able to higher any prosecutors,” Commissioner Nancy Berry said Wednesday. “I think the commissioners were irresponsible. Dereliction of duty. The two things we absolutely do by constitution is pass the budget that balances and set a tax rate. We shouldn’t have two people controlling the five-member court by not showing up to do their job.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and Berry and Irma Cauley voted on approving the official fiscal year 2022-23 budget of $377 million. The budget vote only required three commissioners present. According to Conner, the approved budget will raise more total property taxes than last year's budget by 15.28%.

During an Aug. 23 meeting, in a 3-2 vote, the commissioners voted on a proposed one-cent decrease tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation, with Aldrich and Ford against. The current tax rate for the 2021 tax year is $0.4935 per $100 valuation.

“If time runs out, it will automatically fall back to the no-new-revenue tax rate [of $0.4294 per $100 valuation], which will pull $12 million out of the budget. We can pull that from fund balance to make the budget balanced,” Peters said at the meeting.

Aldrich said Wednesday that he and Ford decided not to attend Tuesday’s meeting after the second time they asked the court to reconsider the tax rate and were “rebuffed.”

“The tax rate that was proposed on this budget … was a rate that was an increase in taxes to the tune of 15.28%,” he said. “I cannot justify taking care of Brazos County employees to compensate the cost of living, by increasing the cost of living on taxpayers in Brazos County. They are dealing with the same effects of inflation, that doesn’t make sense.”

Aldrich said he was in favor of a tax rate of $0.4435 or $0.4535 per $100 valuation because either would be neutral to the average homeowner in Brazos County or neutral to the budget.

“This budget can be executed at a tax rate lower than it is and not tax property owners an additional $7 million beyond what is necessary to execute the budget,” he said. “Why do we have $88 million [in fund balance for the end of FY 2022], that represents 96% of our annual ad valorem revenue in a holding pattern losing purchasing power, when it could be used for doing things that Brazos County could benefit from having done?”

Peters said Wednesday that there is $80 million in the ending FY 2022 fund balance and $8 million in designated American Rescue Plan Act funds, which can only be used on certain expenses.

“We balanced the budget that we passed with $25 million out of the fund balance. If the tax rate goes to $0.4294, it will take another $12 million out of fund balance to balance it,” he said. “The discussion has been we have $10 million in restricted fund balance, that is for emergency and operations and you only use that in case of an emergency.”

Peters and Berry said having an efficient fund balance is important for emergency county needs. With the proposed tax rate of $0.4835, of the $80 million remaining fund balance, $25 million can used for capital projects, on-going expenses and unfinished non capital projects; and the remainder can be saved for county emergencies, hiring needs, road and bridge work and emergency dispatch operations, Peters said.

Ford said Wednesday the commissioners need to agree to use some of the remaining fund balance to pay for the budget.

“It is OK if we only have $80 million in unrestricted fund balance. … If the county took in no money for three months, we could still operate on fund balance for that long,” he said. “The projections that I have seen — and I am not quoting this as fact — but the projections I have seen, is that by raising the taxes by 15.28% on the $250,000 average home, it would cost them an additional $200 a year in taxes.”

According to Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe, the average home price in Brazos County is $305,000, which equals $9.65 per month at the proposed $0.4835 tax rate, which is about $115 per year.

Ford said the only leverage that he has from his position is to not attend next Tuesday's meeting, during which the tax rate could be voted on.

"If we could have a public workshop session on the [tax rate] to try to reach a consensus, yes I will be there," he said.

Cauley did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

To view the county budget, visit brazoscountytx.gov/368/Proposed-Budget.