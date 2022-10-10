Brazos County commissioners continue tax rate discussion, unable to take a vote

The absence of two commissioners Monday afternoon once again halted approval of the proposed Brazos County tax rate.

The Brazos County Commissioners Court held a public hearing Monday to provide public comment on the proposed tax rate and was hoping to ratify a tax rate after the hearing.

However, the vote was delayed as Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford again did not to show up to vote. Additionally, no one signed up to speak at the public hearing.

Aldrich and Ford opted out of Monday’s meeting and said they do not plan to attend Tuesday’s regular meeting, which calls for a vote to consider the approval of a tax rate up to $0.4635.

“We are not horse trading here. We are coming to an agreement or Brazos County is going to get the no-new-revenue rate,” Aldrich said. “I have already done all the work I need to do to know the financial effect that the no-new-revenue rate would have, and Brazos County would be just fine short-term and long-term.”

In an effort to bring everyone to a consensus, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said he specifically placed an action item on Tuesday’s agenda to discuss the approval of a tax rate up to $0.4635. Similarly during the Sept. 27 meeting, Peters placed a vote on a tax rate up to $0.4735, in order to bring the absent commissioners to the meeting for a discussion.

“Certainly I hoped that they would be here,” Peters said after Monday’s public hearing. “I really didn’t expect it. I think from the beginning they [Aldrich and Ford] have talked about the no-new-revenue rate and that has seemed to be what they were driving for, and I kept hoping they would change their mind. I think it is going to impact the county negatively.”

During an Aug. 23 meeting, in a 3-2 vote, the commissioners voted on a proposed 1-cent decrease tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation, with Aldrich and Ford against. The current tax rate for the 2021-2022 tax year is $0.4935 per $100 assessed valuation. If commissioners do not vote on a rate by Oct. 21, it automatically will fall back to the no-new-revenue tax rate of $0.4294 per $100 valuation.

“I will be glad when the 21st rolls around and Ford and I can go ahead and attend meetings regularly as before,” Aldrich said. “We will be celebrating Brazos County taxpayers saving $11 million that they didn’t need to pay in taxes.”

According to Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe, the average home price in Brazos County is $305,000, which equals $9.65 per month at the proposed $0.4835 tax rate, which is about $115 per year.

“If you are looking at the average home value of $305,000 and you calculate the no-new-revenue rate at $0.4294, and then you calculate the rate at the $0.4635 — which is on Tuesday’s agenda — the difference there is $91.50 in taxes,” Roe said Monday. “It is difficult to say how the [no-new-revenue rate] is going to impact an individual — looking at the average homestead in the entire county – that is not going to impact everyone quite the same.”

Commissioner Nancy Berry said after the meeting she was disappointed again that her colleagues are not showing up to the meetings.

“The tax rate is critical. We need to pass a tax rate. We need to pass one above the no-new-revenue tax rate,” she said. “The no-new-revenue rate will really hamper the county going forward, not this year, but in the future.”

Ford said he was unable to attend the hearing because it called for a tax rate that he was not in favor of. He said he was in favor of a $0.4435 tax rate because it is neutral to the citizens and wouldn’t cost them more in paying taxes.

“We are now really down to two choices. We can go to the $0.4435 and the minute that is on the agenda not to go higher than, we’ll be there,” he said. “If [Peters] continues to take it down one penny per meeting, my fear is that we are going to run out of time on this, and he is going to get the no-new-revenue rate because he hasn’t gone ahead and worked with us on this thing.”

Peters said he is not in favor of the no-new-revenue rate but he would be able to vote in favor of the $0.4635 tax rate.

“I could comfortably vote for it. I think it will still impact us … but that is as low as I am willing to plug in [on the agenda],” he said. “I don’t know whether they [Aldrich and Ford] keep thinking because I have dropped it before, that maybe I would drop some more, I’m not. I don’t really want to vote for something I think is really going to impact us so negatively that we are not going to be able to do things that people expect us to do.”

During the public hearing, Commissioner Irma Cauley said she has been receiving calls about roadwork needs in Precinct 4, and was worried that with the no-new-revenue rate the county would not have funds to fix them.

“I have several constituents calling me every week with regard to one road. They complain that the holes in the road are so deep that they are afraid of driving their car home,” she said. “I realize we can’t afford to repair even something as dire as that.”

After the meeting Cauley said she hopes the public will realize there are many services the county provides.

“It is much greater than a road being repaired, and it is just so much more,” she said. “I just wish we could have had the discussions we had planned again. Just discussing a matter would have been progress, but our colleagues won’t even come to the table.”