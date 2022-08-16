Brazos County Commissioners call for $100 million bond election and special election for transportation efforts

Brazos County Commissioners approved calling for a $100 million transportation bond election as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents — where funds would go toward transportation projects — during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

“This is the chance for the people of Brazos County to decide whether or not this is something that they want with opinions to transportation ... and the needs for Brazos County,” Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said.

The commissioners unanimously approved calling for both elections, and said they were glad these elections will give voters the chance to decide if they want their money to go toward transportation efforts throughout Bryan-College Station.

The $100 million transportation bond program consists of eight transportation projects to improve and maintain roads and bridges. If approved in November, the county would contribute $100 million toward the projects, along with funds being allocated from the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Texas Department of Transportation.

Daniel Rudge, executive director for the B-CS Metropolitan Planning Organization, said all of the projects that were selected for the bond program were vetted through the MPO.

“The projects that were selected represent those that received the highest rating from the MPO, [and] when we did the rankings we included public input,” he said after the meeting. “The public has told us these are the projects that are the most important to them and these are the ones on the bond program.”

The eight bond projects by rank include: Texas 6 to William D. Fitch, which would widen the roadway; Texas 21 to Texas 47, which would have interchange improvements; Texas 47 to F.M. 2818, which would widen to a five-lane roadway; F.M. 60 to Texas 6 North, which would widen the roadway; improvements from George Bush Drive to Wellborn Road; improvements from Arrington Road to Texas 6; Associates Avenue to F.M. 158, which would widen the roadway; and various county road reconstruction/improvements.

“What this $100 million bond package does is obtain the local funds to obtain state and federal funds to put in important projects identified by the citizens of Brazos County,” Rudge said. “We have heard over and over again that transportation is an issue in Brazos County and we are trying to be proactive in addressing those concerns.”

Peters said one of the eight major projects, the intersection at Bush/Wellborn, is critical and in need of reconstruction.

“It is a huge problem especially during football games or when most of the students are here it is a huge issue. There has been about $60 million identified already, and it looks like the transportation may commit another $25 million, but we would still be $15 million short on the funds to have that happen,” Peters said after the meeting. “If this passes, we would dedicate $15 million out of that bond package to try to make that project happen, and that project should be pretty much totally funded. My hope would be that we move forward with it and that project would happen sooner rather than later.”

Peters said he believes based on the county’s current tax rate they may not have to raise the rate.

“We aren’t at the end of the budget process, so I don’t know about the future tax rate, but I am sure we could probably drop the tax rate,” he said after the meeting. “I am hoping that we don’t drop it so much that we have to turn back around and borrow money and then raise the tax rate again. I am confident the tax rate, with what it is today, that we would not have to raise it. I think even if we drop it some, I think we would still be fine.”

Regarding the special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee, Rudge said the funds would go to support projects identified by the county’s Regional Mobility Authority. Residents would see an additional $10 fee when they register their vehicle, he said.

“It is not a road and bridge fee,” he said. “The RMA has identified three projects that they would use these funds toward and generate $1.4 million on an annual basis. They would be focused on looking at how they can make low-cost improvements to the intersection of Arrington and State Highway 40, which is similar but not the same as what is in the bond program,” he said. “They would also be looking at access in and around the RELLIS Campus. That is becoming a big safety issue because the high speeds on SH 47 and SH 21; and the eastern inner loop is extending F.M. 2818 from where it currently ends on State Highway 6 on the north side of the county down to William D. Fitch.”

These three projects are similar to the ones on the bond project list, but they would require in-depth maintenance and upkeep over time with partnership between RMA, MPO and TxDOT, Rudge said.

Residents can vote on the bond election and special election Nov. 8.