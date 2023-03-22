By a 4 to 1 vote Tuesday, the Brazos County Commissioners Court approved the membership list for the veterans court and/or mental health court committee. Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich opposed the motion.

The committee of 14 represents a variety of organizations and has been tasked with determining the need for a Brazos County veterans court and/or mental health court. Gen. Bentley Nettles, a 1985 Texas A&M graduate, attorney and U.S. Army retiree, will serve as committee chairman.

The list of committee members is as follows: Julie Anderson of Brazos County Health and Wellness; Jarvis Parsons of the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office; Elizabeth Zwiener of the Brazos County Attorney’s Office; Roy Brantley of the Trial Court Judges of Brazos County; Jennifer Goerig of Community Supervision/Adult Probation; Nathan Wood of the Brazos County Public Defender’s Office; Thomas Marty of the American Legion; Heather Huhnke of Veterans of Foreign Wars; Tiffany Love of the Veterans Administration Clinic; Michelle Estes and Nancy Fahrenwald of the Texas A&M University Veterans Resource and Services; Haley Bennett representing Texas A&M; and Robert Reed of the My Health My Resources Authority of Brazos Valley.

Veteran Mike Southerland handed the commissioners a request from a member of Brazos County VFW Post 4692 in order to add a local VFW representative to the list because the one listed represents the Jewett VFW. Aldrich said he would like to move to amend the motion to include a representative of the local VFW in addition to the one already listed.

“I really think this is a balanced committee, and really we’re looking for input from a varied bunch of folks, so I don’t have a problem with leaving the committee like it is as the motion was made,” Brazos County Judge Duane Peters responded.

Aldrich said he is concerned about this particular process because the resolution to form the committee, which was passed by the court on Jan. 31, states that the names of potential committee members were to be presented to the court for acknowledgement by Feb. 28. Having it on Tuesday’s agenda made that action a few weeks late, he said.

“I’m a little concerned about how things are progressing here because I don’t think that they are meeting the expectation, certainly that I had and from what I’ve heard from members of the community that it’s meeting their expectations as well,” Aldrich said. “That’s the reason that I offer the amendment because it addresses the concern, and I don’t see — with a committee as large as this is — that adding a local Brazos County representative from the VFW would present any problems to the committee.”

Peters repeated that he is fine with the committee list remaining as is. With that, the commissioners passed the motion 4 to 1 with Aldrich dissenting.

During a time for commissioners to propose possible future agenda topics, Aldrich said he would like to add an update from Nettles to be placed on next Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

“I think it would serve the Commissioners Court well to get a view on what the actual process of coming to this recommendation’s going to be,” Aldrich said.

Peters said it would be premature to ask Nettles to speak to the court, as the committee is currently tasked with gathering information regarding its recommendation for or against a Brazos County veterans court and/or mental health court.

“My agenda item request is not for the result of the committee’s deliberations and recommendation,” Aldrich said. “My request is for what the process is going to be and whether they’re going to meet all together as a group, whether they’re going to be working individually and then coming to that, so I would just like an update on where we are and what the process is now that we’ve actually met the requirements of the resolution today.”

Nettles chimed in that he is not available next Tuesday, so Aldrich changed the wording to a future agenda item prior to the committee’s recommendation.