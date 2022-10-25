Brazos County commissioners approve outdoor burn ban

Brazos County commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a burn ban, effective immediately, at their weekly meeting Tuesday morning. No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect.
Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, told commissioners that three of the county’s precinct fire chiefs recommended a ban on outdoor burning.
“We saw a little bit of rain [Monday] night. I think we averaged about half an inch to three quarters of an inch for Brazos County," Ware said. "After speaking with the fire chief for the county, it is still fairly dry and we are concerned with the fronts that blow through, we get a little bit of rain. But, it drops the humidity and raises the wind, so we are concerned with still inactive fire season upon us. We do have some rain predicted for Friday. I am not sure how much at this point we are looking at but we do have a decent shot at rain on Friday, but we are dry and the numbers are reflecting that.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley motioned to enact the burn ban, and Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry seconded the motion. Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford voted against the motion.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Grimes, Madison, Leon, Robertson, Walker and Milam counties are under a burn ban as of Tuesday afternoon; Burleson and Lee County are not under a burn ban.