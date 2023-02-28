The Brazos County Commissioners Court is continuing to use the $44.5 million of governmental funds the county received in 2021 — through the American Rescue Plan Act — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county has budgeted for its ARPA funds, in which it received $44 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Katie Conner, Brazos County auditor and budget officer, told the commissioners during a workshop last August.

“We spent less than $200,000 on the vaccination hub, and $14 million has been recognized as revenue replacement,” she said. “We expect another $8 million to be recognized next year, and the total of about $22 million recognized as revenue replacement; that includes things specified in the [ARPA] grant: broadband, revenue replacement, water and public health.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a funding agreement between Brazos County and Scotty’s House Brazos Valley Child Advocacy Center, Inc. for financial assistance up to $26,000. These funds are being pulled from the ARPA revenue replacement funds in the public health category.

“The project is a direct response to the public health impacts of COVID-19,” the agreement reads. “It contributes to the health and well-being of Brazos County and benefits every individual in the Brazos Valley and community partner of Scotty’s House.”

Scotty’s House is a nonprofit organization that provides support services to children who are victims of physical or sexual abuse, neglect and exposure to violence. Upon Scotty’s House’s request, Brazos County expressed its desire to offer the center financial assistance.

In doing so, Brazos County and Scotty’s House drafted a beneficiary agreement that outlines how these funds would be provided.

“Brazos County agrees to provide up to $26,000 as a donation to Scotty’s House Brazos Valley Child Advocacy Center, Inc. to assist with upgrading the facility with new camera, a Maglock access control system, a new security system, security film on the windows and new doors,” the agreement reads. “These upgrades will help provide a more secure environment for the children and families that are served.”

Within the agreement, there are terms and conditions, including the statement that both parties are to remain independent representations and not agents of each other. In addition, neither the county nor the center can assign any right, obligation or responsibility to a party outside of the agreement, and the agreement is to be governed by state law.

When the list of all the ARPA projects were approved by the commissioners, Scotty’s House was approved for $25,000; however, based on the quotes they provided, the county made the agreement “up to $26,000” to ensure everything would be covered, Budget Analyst Nina Payne explained during the meeting.

Cary Baker, executive director of Scotty’s House, and Alison Prince, director of development for Scotty’s House, were both in attendance to accept the agreement.

“Over the years, Brazos County has continually prioritized and supported the important work of Scotty's House,” Baker said following the meeting. “Through their partnership, together we stand with the youngest victims of abuse to provide safety, healing and justice.”

Following the commissioners’ Sept. 28 workshop, Conner said the ARPA funds have to be obligated or committed by Dec. 31, 2024, and they must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

“With ARPA funds, the federal guidelines are broader and less restrictive than state law in some cases. So while we have to comply with the federal government, we also have to comply with the state law, which is more restrictive in private properties and in [specific] people benefiting,” Conner said. “Meaning, you can’t use public money to benefit a private person or party.”

When it comes to putting these funds to use, Scotty’s House is going to enhance its safety measures in order to make clients feel even safer when they step into the facility. Before applying for the funds, the center underwent a safety audit to identify ways to further safeguard its clients and staff, Baker said.

The audit made Scotty’s House aware that its exterior exits, internal security systems and IT security needed upgrades, Baker said, so they are eager to incorporate these changes.

“Our amazing team of professionals works every day to provide emotional safety to our clients,” Baker said. “This donation will be used to enhance security features at our center so we are able to better ensure the physical safety of our clients as well.”

For more information on Scotty’s House, visit scottyshouse.org/ or call (979) 703-8813.