Brazos County Commissioner Russ Ford: 'People are sick and tired of being cold and miserable'

Russ Ford, commissioner of Brazos County’s largely rural Precinct 2, said in a phone interview Wednesday that he’s heard from several constituents who are worried about using their heat, even when they do have electricity, because of concerns about high costs on their upcoming power bills
“I guess I’m a little shocked by the difficulties that the energy companies are having,” Ford said. He also said some of his constituents need electricity to get water because of well system operations.
“This is a multifaceted problem,” Ford said. “People are sick and tired of being cold and miserable.”
He said that he and his family members in the area are dealing with power outages of varying lengths, including some water issues, but described their overall situation as “pretty lucky, all things considered.”
Ford said city and county officials need to be proactive going forward in addressing infrastructure and energy shortcomings, and said he will push for policy that strives to ensure that the ongoing hardships of this week are not repeated.
“We have got to work with the state and demand a more reliable power source,” Ford said. “It should have been expected. We have got to do better.”
Ford's comments follow similar reactions to the ongoing power outage from two Brazos Valley lawmakers.
State Rep. John Raney and State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst said the state's electrical grid is inadequate and must be fixed.
Raney of Bryan-College Station said Tuesday morning he has been in touch with state leaders about the rolling outages throughout the state prompted by an increase in demand on the electrical grid because of record cold temperatures.
"We can all agree that this storm is a rare occurrence but it goes without saying that our electrical grid is hugely inadequate, and there are problems that must be fixed. This will be a top priority once we return to Austin."
Kolkhorst of Brenham said in a Facebook post Monday night that some residents in District 18, which includes Washington and Burleson counties and stretches along the Texas Gulf Coast, have been without power for more than 18 hours.
“This is more than frozen lines. Our base load is hugely inadequate and there are problems that must be fixed. Your local leaders are reaching out and we are working together to find solutions in the short term but we must demand long-term solutions. Please help your neighbor if they are in trouble,” Kolkhorst wrote on Facebook.