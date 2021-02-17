Brazos County Commissioner Russ Ford: 'People are sick and tired of being cold and miserable'

Russ Ford, commissioner of Brazos County’s largely rural Precinct 2, said in a phone interview Wednesday that he’s heard from several constituents who are worried about using their heat, even when they do have electricity, because of concerns about high costs on their upcoming power bills

“I guess I’m a little shocked by the difficulties that the energy companies are having,” Ford said. He also said some of his constituents need electricity to get water because of well system operations.

“This is a multifaceted problem,” Ford said. “People are sick and tired of being cold and miserable.”

He said that he and his family members in the area are dealing with power outages of varying lengths, including some water issues, but described their overall situation as “pretty lucky, all things considered.”

Ford said city and county officials need to be proactive going forward in addressing infrastructure and energy shortcomings, and said he will push for policy that strives to ensure that the ongoing hardships of this week are not repeated.

“We have got to work with the state and demand a more reliable power source,” Ford said. “It should have been expected. We have got to do better.”