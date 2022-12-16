Brazos County Commissioner Irma Cauley retires but plans to continue serving community

When Irma Cauley was a young girl, she said she found her love of service thanks to the women in her life who championed her to give back.

“Growing up I had the opportunity to serve in elementary, junior high and high school with Barbara Jordan, [the first African American woman elected to the Texas Senate who later became the first African American woman from the South elected to the U.S. House of Representatives], and that molded my life,” she recalled. “My mother molded my life, in that she was a nurse and a single parent; but she knew we all needed the right to vote and that it shouldn’t cost people to vote. I am simply trying to give back what I received, that is all.”

The 72-year-old Cauley wanted the public to know “God is good” during her Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner retirement party Friday afternoon at the Brazos County Administration Building.

“It doesn’t take big eyes; little eyes can do a lot, too,” she said. “My heart for some reason, the need for service touches me deeply. And it is not in my nature to sit back and see things that need help and not try to do something. And people need to understand, it is not that you need to do a lot, just a little.”

Cauley became the precinct’s commissioner in June 2009 following the death of her husband, Carey, who had served the precinct in the same role since 1994. She was elected to the seat in the 2010 election and reelected in 2014 and 2018.

Cauley was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and grew up in Houston. She received her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Norfolk State University; and later attended Prairie View University, Texas A&M University, Pfeiffer University and Wesley Theological Seminary with a certification in Christian Education.

In 1977, she served as the executive director of the Girl’s Club of Brazos County. She was a Brazos County Juvenile Probation Officer from 1983 to 1991. She was appointed in 1991 to the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole. She is a long-time member of the NAACP, Bethunes Women’s Club and North Bryan’s Community Center.

“Doing all you can do is a big thing, I have enjoyed every moment. I would like to serve even more and I plan on continuing to serve the community. I live here, this is my home,” she said. “I will always encourage people to move to Brazos County and get involved in Brazos County because it makes us all better. When people talk about how they love Brazos County, the Brazos Valley and Texas A&M, it is because of the people. Little people, who are doing what they do to make things better, and I just believe in it.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said he was grateful to have served with both Cauleys and said they were each fantastic commissioners.

“Irma has been a great commissioner. We didn’t always agree on everything, but we were agreeable even when we were on different sides sometimes,” he said. “She is going to be missed and I am sure that Wanda Watson will be a great commissioner too, but I’ll miss her.”

After her many years of service, Peters said he knew Cauley was someone to count on.

“If you needed her to do something and you asked her to, she was going to do it,” he said. “She was always involved in a lot of things.”

Even though Cauley is retiring, she isn’t retiring from public service. Glen Brewer, president of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, announced at the party that Cauley will serve on the Chamber’s board of directors the next couple of years.

“Almost 1,700 businesses have thrived here thanks to the leadership of Judge Peters and the commissioner’s court,” he said. “She is going to help lead our businesses and our communities together. Thank you for what you have done for us Irma.”

Cauley was received by many of her family and friends at her retirement celebration including multiple community members: Former Rep. Bill Flores, College Station Mayor John Nichols, Bryan City Councilman James Edge, Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons.

Parsons said Cauley has always been fair and generous to members of the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office and thanked her for her service.

“You are always asking us questions, always willing to answer the phone with issues or anything like that and you have been a great partner, and more importantly you have been a great friend,” he said. “I think that is one of the things we are going to miss. We know the next commissioner that comes in will be great, but there will never be anybody like you. … We are going to miss you and your wisdom and your wit.”