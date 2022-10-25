Brazos County, College Station council candidates participate in B-CS Chamber of Commerce forum

Those running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4 and College Station City Council participated in a forum at the Brazos Center on Tuesday night, hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, and were asked about a multitude of topics.

Scott DeLucia of WTAW Radio, who moderated the forum, asked those in the Precinct 4 Brazos County Commissioner race — Republican Timothy Delasandro and Democrat Wanda Watson — if they agreed with the county needing to revert to the no-new-revenue tax rate since the commissioners were not able to take a vote.

“I think there should have been compromise; I think there should have been folks at the table,” Watson said. “There should have been a middle ground and they should have come to the table and found one, because after understanding when you elect to [to go with a ] no-new-taxes decision, the long-term impact of that and having to recover from that can have an adverse effect. So I have concerns about that.”

Delasandro disagreed with Watson.

“No-new revenue isn’t no-new revenue. No-new revenue raises $3.5 million this year because of the growth in the county and that is what it will do going forward," he said. "The bottom line is this our valuations skyrocketed so much it took a six-cent cut just to be value neutral for everybody. But I think this is one, if not the most, important distinction in this race. I think who you vote for in Precinct 4 is going to determine how that rate is set and I believe in no-new-revenue.”

There are four seats up for College Station City Council. John Nichols, Rick Robison and Jacob Randolph are in the mayoral race, though Randolph was not present at the forum. DeLucia asked the mayoral candidates about Proposition A of the city’s bond proposals, which calls for a new fire station to be built for $18 million with a projected annual cost of $2.6 million.

“Have you discussed staffing options with anyone in the fire department [or] the future funding?” DeLucia asked.

“I talked to firemen and fire chiefs over time about staffing across the board, there is always an issue about staffing and a bigger issue of retention and hiring. We need that fire station to keep our response times in the southern part of the city,” Nichols said in reply. “The $2 million plus is going to be the staffing cost and we will go for a grant to pay for the first three years of that, which we have always done. After that, we will have to absorb that in the budget.”

Robison said he did not agree with Proposition A.

“I had a conversation with the firefighter’s association president and I told them I was against that $18 million fire station because he was saying ... he was understaffed and they were being forced overtime,” Robison said. “[With] all of the fire stations around College Station, let’s get their staff 100% and if they need updated equipment, get them updated equipment. But a new fire station, which is going to sit half empty, I don’t see that at all.”

Those in the Place 1 race — Mark Smith and Aron Collins — were asked if the city council’s decision to purchase the former Macy’s property for redevelopment purposes for $7 million was an appropriate move.

“I would hope if I were on the council I would look at those opportunities and think about how quickly we can get a return on the investment and what is the overall good to the citizens of College Station,” Smith replied.

Collins said he believed the city should have been more transparent with its plans for the building.

“When it comes to investing more than $7 million of taxpayer money and simply saying ‘take our word for it’ is insufficient," he said. "I don’t believe the city should be in the speculative real estate business.”

William Wright and David Levine are vying in Place 2, and were also asked about the Macy’s redevelopment purchase. Wright spoke in favor of the decision while Levine was not in favor.

DeLucia asked the Place 2 candidates about ideas that would bring tourism dollars to College Station. They were also asked about the potential of a convention center in the city.

“While we don’t have a convention center right now, we do have the conference center on the Texas A&M campus and I think that is something we should do our best to work with Texas A&M to try to leverage and make use of,” Wright said.

Levine said having the university readily available for partnership would help bring more people to the city.

“You have the conference center on campus, you have several other hotels being built with what are being called ‘conference facilities’ so you have this massive economic engine within Texas A&M,” Levine said.

Bob Yancy, Nicole Gallucci and Willie B. Blackmon are competing in Place 5. Blackmon was not present at the forum. The other candidates shared why they were running for council in their opening comments.

“If elected, I want to focus on balancing the needs of students with long-term residents, building a collaborative alliance with our sister city Bryan, and tackling our unaffordable cost of living; it is all about balance, affordability and controlled growth,” Gallucci said.

“If you send me to City Hall I will focus on public safety, hold the line on taxes and fight for fiscal responsibility and a business friendly approach,” Yancy said. “I believe in neighborhood integrity and inter-governmental cooperation. We can work better together.”

Early voting, which began Monday, ends Nov. 4. The general election is Nov. 8.

To view a sample ballot, visit brazosvotes.org.