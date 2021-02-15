Brazos County chief deputy constable improving after rollover accident

Brazos County Chief Deputy Constable Calder Lively, who was injured early Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover that may have been caused by ice, is improving, according to Precinct 3 Constable J.P. Ingram.

Lively’s injuries will require a long-term recovery process and he will be taken to a neck and spine rehabilitation facility in Houston this week, weather permitting, Ingram said. He said Lively suffered severe head injuries, including a large laceration, but none have affected his cognitive thinking.

“The doctors met with him this morning, everything was positive, but he’s still got a long road to recovery,” Ingram said.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Texas 21. An initial investigation, conducted by the Bryan Police Department, shows Lively’s vehicle traveled over ice near an overpass, causing the vehicle to slide and strike a barricade. The vehicle then flipped over the barricade and came to rest on its roof. He was not on duty at the time and was driving his personal vehicle, officials said. Lively was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

“He’s up, he’s cognitive, he’s talking to folks, so everything seems to be very positive at this point,” Ingram said. “We continue to pray and wish that he continues to move forward.”