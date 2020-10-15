Brazos County candidates turn in first financial reports

Adcock reported a contribution of $500 from Partners for a Better Bryan.

In his campaign finance report, Gutierrez said he had just over $27,000 worth of political expenditures that went toward things such as catering, campaign consulting, contributions to other campaigns and advertising costs. He also loaned himself $5,000

When asked this week how he plans to spend the rest of the funds, Gutierrez said he is “pretty much set” but may have to spend more down the road. Otherwise, he said the money may go toward a future campaign, other people’s campaigns or charity.

Cornelius saw the second highest amount in donations with more than $12,000, followed by College Station Place 5 incumbent John Nichols with about $11,000 and Seiter with more than $10,000.

Julie Shultz, former College Station councilman Jerome Rektorik and French were among Cornelius’ supporters. Much of his funding went toward marketing consulting from Twinz Co. He also loaned himself $3,000.