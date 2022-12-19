Brazos County asked to prepare for cold nights later this week

After starting the week with a downpour that led to localized flooding, cold air will blow into Bryan-College Station starting Thursday night, according to local meteorologists.

Brazos County has not seen expected low temperatures this cold since the 1983 Christmas season, according to KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley.

“This cold, this time of year is most comparable to 1983 when we had a big freeze in town,” he said. “There were a lot of stories about pipes bursting on [Texas] A&M’s campus and people’s housing because students left for holiday vacation. We also had previous cold snaps in 1989 and 1990 around Christmastime.”

The expected sub-freezing temperatures comes from cold air breaking free out of Siberia and from the North and South poles.

“It is comparable and it’s not comparable to the 2021 freeze," Winkley explained. "We won’t have it as prolonged, we aren’t going to have the wintery weather, the snow, the ice that goes along with it. One of the reasons that it was so cold in February was because we had all of the snow and the ice on the ground, so it couldn’t warm up that way. But we also had snow and ice north of us, with that big north wind acting like an air conditioner, so this is going to be more of a standard cold snap where it blows in and blows out; it is just going to be a very hefty one.”

The lowest temperature in the county in February 2021 was 5 degrees, he said, but temperatures won’t get that cold this week.

“But when it comes to the wind, we think Thursday night to Friday morning, the wind is probably going to gust 40 to 45 maybe 50,” he said. “The wind chills will be very comparable, so we are looking at it feeling like it is going to be negative five degrees to zero degrees when you wake up on Friday.”

With the dry cold, residents won’t have to worry about icy roads, but they should plan Thursday evening to protect the four P’s, according to Dan Reilly, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Houston/Galveston.

“People, pets, pipes and plants,” he said. “As far as pipes go, make sure any outdoor pipes that are exposed, make sure they are insulated and wrapped, and it is good to keep the sink cabinets open to allow some heat to get in there to prevent the pipes from freezing or bursting. Thursday night and Friday morning be really careful, make sure you are covered up well and dress in layers and don’t spend any extended time out because you can get frostbite.”

On a brighter outlook, Winkley said Christmas Day should be sunny with temperatures starting around 23-25 degrees and ending around the mid-40s. There is no chances of snow this Christmas, he said.

“When we fall below freezing on Thursday evening, we likely won’t get back above freezing until midday or early afternoon Saturday, but we only plan to top off in the mid-30s on Saturday so even if we get above freezing and your pipes freeze up, it is not going to be enough time for those pipes to thaw, so really you could think about this as a freeze from Thursday night all until midday Christmas Day,” he said.

Monday's rainfall brought occasional flooding to Brazos County.

“The flooding was essentially in North Brazos County, parts of Madison County and some of Grimes County also with the heaviest rain,” Winkley said midday Monday. “It has been a swath from north of State Highway 21 and across from over State Highway 21 over to Madisonville. The rain will be shutting off as of [Monday night].”

Winkley said since Sunday's downpour, Brazos County has received an inch and a half of rain and up to 3 inches at Coulter Field. Around noon Monday there was a road closure on Old Reliance Road in Bryan, between Pointe du Hoc Drive and Venice Drive but the road was reopened by 5 p.m. After dozens of earlier power outages, there were only two power outages in Bryan and zero in College Station at 6:30 p.m.