Brazos County A&M Club's Muster ceremony draws about 800

Hundreds gathered at the Brazos County Expo Center on Thursday night to celebrate the annual Muster Ceremony hosted by the Brazos County A&M Club.

This year’s Muster remembered 176 Aggies who died within the past year. Those in attendance had the opportunity to pick up candles that featured the name of Aggies who had passed. During “roll call” those holding lit candles responded “here” whenever they heard the name of the “absent” Aggie their candle represented. The oldest Aggie to be remembered was a member of the Class of 1944 while the youngest Aggie was a member of the Class of 2024.

This was the second year that the Brazos County A&M Club hosted the ceremony at the Brazos County Expo Center after previously holding the ceremony at Texas A&M, Allan Riggs, ’71, 2022 Muster co-chair said. There were around 800 individuals that took part at this year's ceremony.

“Aggies when they get down to it, they understand this has probably been the No. 1 or the No. 2 tradition. That is Muster and Silver Taps,” said Allan Riggs, Class of 1971 and Muster co-chair.

Riggs said as people start losing their friends and loved ones they begin to question whether they’ll be remembered. Muster provides Aggies a way to not only come together but keep the memory alive of those they've lost, Riggs said.

“This is also closure for a lot of people. I’ve talked to a lot of folks over the past couple of weeks and had several tear-filled conversations. It’s just real difficult for folks. Muster is very important in that regard, so it serves many, many purposes,” Riggs said.

Adm. Brett Giroir was this year’s Muster featured speaker. Giroir is a former assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and has held various roles within the Texas A&M University System.

“I was contacted and very honored to receive the invitation," Giroir said. "I immediately said yes and was honored to do it because I know what it means to Aggies. This is not just a talk at a dinner, it’s a very solemn celebration and the highest tradition of A&M.”

During Giroir’s speech, he talked about how COVID-19 challenged science, the health care system, domestic manufacturing and industrial bases, and global leadership. He also was reminded of the importance of Texas A&M University, its former and current students, and the commitment they share to the nation, their shared values and their service to others.

“(Giroir's wife) Jill and I are not former students, but we do aspire to be Aggies," he said. "We try our best to champion the values and traditions that make this university not only unique, but I believe essential for preserving what makes the United States exceptional and what also makes Texas the most exceptional state within our exceptional nation.”

Giroir, whose parents were police officers, said he often thinks about the thin blue line that symbolizes law enforcement. After his time in Washington, Giroir said he discovered the thin “maroon line” which consists of current and former students as well as like-minded Americans that cherish liberty and peace, accept persons based on the content of their character and who are not afraid to die for their family, country or God.

“We understand to our deepest core that the only way to keep the thin maroon line unbroken and indelible is to respond here for those who can no longer say 'Here' for themselves. Now more than ever the thin maroon line needs to be bright, bold, audacious and unapologetic, and more influential than it has ever been,” Giroir said.

While attending a Texas A&M baseball game, Giroir said he met a young mother who epitomized the Aggie Spirit. The mother wasn't an Aggie, but her husband who died from COVID-19 was. She drove from Midland with her infant and 12 year-old son, whose main goal in life is to attend Texas A&M and be a catcher on baseball team, something she wants to make possible.

“The football team has the nation’s top recruits, I sure hope they win a national championship. The academic buildings are second to none and Aggie Park is going to be really impressive, but what assures me about the future of this university and the infinite length of that thin maroon line is that mom and her two sons,” Giroir said.

Giroir said on one hand Muster is a time that Aggies grieve for those that have been lost, but on the other it's a time to smile about the good times past and know the future is bright for sons, daughters, grandchildren and many more who are only related by the university and love.

"We are all blessed to be Texas Aggies in countless ways," he said. "Blessed to share the unconquerable, incomparable, indescribable and infectious Aggie spirit. Blessed to be a part of that thin maroon line and blessed with the confidence to know that when we have passed through this life that someone somewhere in an auditorium or living room in a restaurant or battle field on sea or in a cave will say 'Here' for us."

