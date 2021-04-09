Brazos Center vaccine hub to stop giving first doses week of May 10

The vaccination hub at the Brazos Center will be giving its final first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of May 10, vaccine hub officials announced Friday.

Vaccine hub officials said the move is due to the increasing availability of vaccines, which has caused the demand for appointments at the hub to decrease.

Although first doses will not be administered at the vaccine hub after the week of May 10, the vaccine hub will continue to operate until all second doses that are received are administered.

To date, the Brazos Center vaccine hub has administered 56,224 first doses and 25,228 second doses. This data includes both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Additionally, the vaccine hub's hours for first doses will change to 10 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

The vaccine hub opens appointment slots online at brazoshub.com each Friday at 10 a.m. for all community members age 18 and older.