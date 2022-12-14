Brazos Breeze to premiere Christmas flute music

The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will perform its annual Christmas concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, featuring the world flute choir premiere of a Christmas composition.

Sergey Khvoshchinsky primarily composes for choral groups, but after viewing a YouTube performance by the Brazos Breeze, he adapted “Christmas Music Box” for the group.

The concert will be at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan.

Members of the Brazos Breeze are professional musicians from cities around Texas, including Huntsville, Bellville, Brenham, Anderson, Austin, Waco, Greater Houston, Fort Worth, Dallas and Bryan-College Station. Rob Towell is the conductor.

Piccolo, C flutes, alto flutes, bass flutes, contrabass flute, bassoon and string bass comprise the Brazos Breeze.

Special guest at Sunday’s concert will be the Kingwood Park High School Flute Choir, under the direction of Bre Osbourn. They will be joined by members of the Kingwood Park percussion section.

Khvoshchinsky’s composition originally was to be performed in 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the other selections to be performed Sunday are Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard’s “When Christmas Comes to Town,” and Valerie Coleman’s “Jingle Bells.”

An added feature will be demonstrations of all the different flutes and instruments featured in the ensemble.

The Sunday concert is free, but donations are accepted to defray performance costs.