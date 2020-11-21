BPD: Woman offered 16-year-old for sex

A 21-year-old Navasota woman remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday evening after authorities said she was promoting the prostitution of a 16-year-old out of a Bryan motel room.

According to Bryan police, law enforcement from Frisco contacted local authorities and said a 16-year-old runaway was believed to be in the area working as a prostitute. Bryan police were able to locate an ad that featured the runaway and another woman.

Authorities made contact with Jarria Jelese Esther, who said she met the teen through social media. Esther told police the two have been working together, a report notes. According to authorities, Esther said she was told the teen was 18, adding that she did not financially benefit from the girl.

Esther is charged with compelling prostitution of a person under age 18 and online promotion of prostitution, both second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison. She is being held on $18,000 bond.