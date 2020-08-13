Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley reopening for school year with limited occupancy

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley is reopening its Bryan and Caldwell units for the 2020-2021 school year with limited occupancy.
The Central Unit in Bryan will open next Thursday with a maximum occupancy of 50 members for the first two weeks of school. Due to Bryan ISD’s early-release on Wednesdays, the Central Unit’s hours have been modified. The Central Unit will be open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Caldwell Unit is scheduled to open Aug. 24, pending construction completion. The Caldwell Unit will be open Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Memberships will be available on a first-come first-serve basis. For more information, visit https://www.bgcbv.org/what-we-do/reopening-membership email nancy@bgcbv.org or call Nancy Dee Paschal 739-7434.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!