Boundary recommendations presented to BISD board

The results from the Bryan school district’s school boundary survey are in. With the participation of 600 district community members [in addition to feedback offered by 700 focus group attendees prior to the survey], option two was presented as the preferred outcome at Monday’s board workshop.

Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning, presented the results and announced her team’s recommendations for consideration at next Tuesday’s 6 p.m. board meeting.

“When we talk about this process, we know that this is a collaborative process; it is not done in isolation,” Ybarra said. “It is done in partnership with the full community, those that have children in the schools, those that are community members, those that are staff members looking at the best way to serve our students and our families.”

With the opening of Sadberry Intermediate in the fall of 2023, the district was called upon to adjust school boundaries to ensure all elementary and intermediate campuses have equitable educational opportunities, in terms of balanced numbers of classroom sizes and class offerings. With that, Ybarra said the “wonderful problem” the district ran into was that the community enjoys the schools they are currently in.

“Everyone loves their elementary campuses, everyone loves their schools, and everyone wants to stay at their school, but we also know that we can do better, and we can serve better by more equitably balancing the enrollment across our campuses,” Ybarra said.

While options one and two on the most recent community survey were similar, there were significant differentiations.

“The biggest difference between the two is option one included a change for the dual language program at Henderson Elementary and the emergent bilingual program at Crockett Elementary where all of those students would flip-flop between the schools in a single year,” Ybarra said. “Where option two just did a little bit different of a boundary adjustment but kept the programs in the same place.”

While both options had the same recommendation for Johnson Elementary’s Pre-Kindergarten program to switch to Bowen Elementary, 18.5% of voters said they “strongly agree” with option one, while 30.8% said the same for the alternative. Ybarra said the community repeatedly asked the district why Johnson could not have a Pre-K program, which could have been the result of them not realizing that it was recommended by campus administration.

“As you know, Pre-K is a time when our students are learning how to do school, how to stay in the classroom, and at Johnson Elementary with our open concept environment, that’s extremely hard,” Johnson Elementary Principal Amy Thomman said in response to why she recommended Pre-K be moved out of Johnson.

In regard to elementary school boundary adjustments, 16.8% “strongly agreed” with option one, and 29.9% “strongly agreed” with the second option. The same trend held true for the emergent bilingual program boundary adjustments with 13.5% in favor of option one and 29.2% in favor of option two, which includes minor adjustments from Branch Elementary to Crockett Elementary, Fannin Elementary to Neal Elementary and Branch to Jones Elementary.

Neal Elementary is considered underutilized in its enrollment capacity, while Branch, Henderson and Johnson are considered overutilized. The district also wants to see the number of students involved in the emergent bilingual early exit program at Crockett increase, as it is a small population and students would have the same classmates for their entire elementary career, Ybarra said.

For dual language program adjustments, 12.9% voted in favor of option one, which outlined how Crockett’s emergent bilingual students would attend Henderson, and Henderson’s dual language students would attend Crockett with a few minor boundary adjustments, while 42.9% voting in favor of option two. Option two outlined no adjustments and sought to keep students at their current campuses.

“It was really evident and really clear early on that our Henderson families didn’t want to change to a campus,” Henderson Elementary Assistant Principal Diana Alderson said. “One of the things that we heard multiple times through the feedback on the surveys, as well as just kind of conversations, was that the change in having to change a campus with the program was going to be a huge load to bear, as well as just affecting the culture of the campus.”

The results for intermediate school boundaries were similar, Ybarra said, but 21.3% voted in favor of option one and 31.8% voted in favor of option two. Option two includes the creation of the Sadberry Intermediate boundary, as well as minor adjustments from Long Intermediate to Rayburn Intermediate and vice versa.

Pastor Sam Hill of North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church was a member of the School Boundaries Oversight Committee, which was a combination of parents, community members and campus and district administration.

“One of the things that I wanted to say, simply, was that I can passionately defend the process,” Hill said to the board.

Hill said he will be glad to defend the board, if necessary, by stating that the district hosted multiple focus groups, sent out two surveys and took the community’s input seriously.

“I believe everybody that could’ve had a chance to make some input has had the opportunity to do so,” Hill said. “Very often, the community doesn’t know, as I didn’t know, just what things had to be dealt with and what parameters had to be met that aren’t just obvious to everyone.”

These parameters include Board Policy FC(Local), which is the process by which the district designs school boundaries, Ybarra said. Updates to FC(Local) were unanimously approved by the board last year and will be used to justify the reasoning behind the district’s decisions.

A new implementation section in FC(LOCAL) will allow students entering the last grade of their school — fourth grade, sixth grade and eighth grade — to remain on their campus. However, district transportation will not be provided unless they are attending the school as part of a program-specific transfer for advanced academics or a special program not offered at every campus. While the student in that last grade of the school will be allowed to remain on campus, siblings will be reassigned based on changes to the attendance boundaries and expected to attend the new school.

David Mervish was a member of the School Boundaries Oversight Committee and is the father of two students within the Bryan district. He gave the board an overview of the district’s identified needs from a parent’s perspective and later encouraged the board to get the entire community on the same page.

“I would implore on y’all to make some talking points, some cards, not just that has the FC(Local) … but we also need to give the dirty facts: we’re not going to get 2,000 new teachers in the next five years; we’ve got to prepare for that,” Mervish said. “We’ve got transportation issues; that needs to be laid out, too.”

With this discussion in mind, Ybarra said the committee used FC(Local) to guide their decision-making process.

“You can artificially create boundaries that are equal, you absolutely can, but it will mean that students will not go to the school closest to them, and they may be asked to go across town,” Ybarra said. “In doing so, the committee and all of the stakeholders felt that that was not the right direction to head.”

As much as they would like schools to be equally balanced, Ybarra said it is more important for parents to be involved in the schools, which is made easier when they are closer in proximity. She added that the demographics shown in both options are just projections, meaning they could shift with different programs at each campus and home construction popping up around town.

“I’m always impressed by our school district in terms of how we’re able to mobilize and plan the events and do all the things to very quickly make these things happen,” Board President Julie Harlin said.