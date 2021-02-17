Boil water notices issued for Wellborn, Wickson utility district customers

It may not be the most creative state drink, but it certainly is the most important. According to 2007’s 115th General Assembly of Indiana Senate Resolution 20,
the official beverage of Indiana is water.
SedovaY // Shutterstock
Eagle staff report
Boil water notices were issued Wednesday afternoon for the Wellborn and Wickson Creek special utility districts.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Wellborn and Wickson Creek SUD officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Questions concerning Wellborn SUD's boil water notice can be directed to Steven Cast 690-9799 or email:
wsud.sc@verizon.net.
Questions concerning Wellborn SUD's boil water notice can be directed to Karen Theiss at 820-4996 or 979-589-3030, email:
karen@wicksoncreek.com.
Claudia, Alex and Lesly Salanic sled down the hill at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Balls of snow sit on a frozen pond at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Balls of snow sit on a frozen pond at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Leo Gonzales and Amir Washington sled down the hill in a kiddie pool at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Leo Gonzales sleds down the hill at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Eisley Jones sleds down the hill at Wolf Pen Creek Ampitheater on a pool float on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Leo Gonzales sleds down the hill at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Marcus and Emerson Jones walk around at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Eisley Jones and Kennedy Harnden sled down the hill on a unicorn pool float at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
A tractor plows a Highway 6 access road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
A tractor plows a Highway 6 access road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
