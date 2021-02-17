Boil water notices issued for Wellborn, Wickson utility district customers

Boil water notices were issued Wednesday afternoon for the Wellborn and Wickson Creek special utility districts.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Wellborn and Wickson Creek SUD officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Questions concerning Wellborn SUD's boil water notice can be directed to Steven Cast 690-9799 or email: wsud.sc@verizon.net.

Questions concerning Wellborn SUD's boil water notice can be directed to Karen Theiss at 820-4996 or 979-589-3030, email: karen@wicksoncreek.com.