Blue Bell Creameries named region’s 2022 Local Employer of Excellence

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley recently announced Blue Bell Creameries as the region’s 2022 Local Employer of Excellence. This award was presented at the Texas Workforce Commission’s 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference that took place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 in Dallas.
The award honors private-sector employers that are actively involved with Texas Workforce Solutions and make a positive impact on workers, the community and the state, according to press release from Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley.
Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries is a family-owned business and is the largest private sector employer in Washington County, the press release said.
“From entry-level positions for our recent high school graduates in manufacturing and distribution to management level positions for returning college graduates, Blue Bell has proven that they are committed to hiring locally and investing in the training and advancement of their employees” the press release said. “Blue Bell cranks out the best when they participate in our hiring events and serves up a sample to the high school juniors and seniors that attended Helping Youth Prepare for Employment.”