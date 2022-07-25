Blinn College Adult Education programs open new possibilities to Brazos Valley residents

Students in the Blinn College Adult Education and Literacy Program range in age, education and background, but one thing they have in common is a goal to better themselves.

Funded by the Texas Workforce Commission through the Brazos Valley Council of Governments, the Blinn College program is free to students and includes two tracks. One branch of the program is English as a Second Language (ESL) for English Language Learners and the other is to help students earn their General Education Development (GED) or High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) diploma.

The program was established to help provide support and opportunities for students who are at least 16 years old and do not have a high school diploma. It is targeted toward those who want to improve their basic reading, writing and math skills, who want to improve their English fluency or are pursuing a career, high school equivalency or college preparation.

Some students choose one path, and others, such as College Station resident Arely Alvarado, start in the ESL courses before continuing on to pursue a GED.

Alvarado, 31, said she needed to become more comfortable with speaking English and the pronunciation of words before going along the GED track.

It has helped her in her job, she said, because as a cashier, she would not say more than general greetings to customers. She said she was worried about speaking English back to them, even though she understood what they would say to her.

“I used to be like, ‘Hey, how are you?’ and that was all,” she said. “But now I feel more comfortable, and now I have more conversations with them. It helped me a lot.”

Pilar Walker, Adult Education and Literacy Program manager, said students have to complete a test to determine what level they need to begin in the courses, which continue throughout the year. Meeting twice a week for two hours, some complete their course in a short time, she said, while others take multiple years to graduate.

The GED course includes math and reading, while the ESL course covers reading, writing and speaking and is available to students 17 and older.

Walker said some people live in the area for years before seeking ESL services. The goal, she said, is to help students with any deficiencies so they can take advantage of available opportunities.

“I think the natural thing is they come here and they find whatever job they can find because they don’t speak English, and they have friends that work in this job or that job,” she said. “Sometimes they get jobs that are not exactly very fulfilling for them if they come from prior experience in their country where they could do more. We want to show them that they learn English. That’ll open doors for their lives. This is not just about speaking English. This is just about being able to partake in the opportunities that this country has to offer.”

Something different with the ESL classes compared to the GED classes, Walker said, is the students in ESL range from teenagers to professionals who have master’s- and doctorate-level degrees from their home countries.

“I think that’s what makes it so interesting,” she said. “There is value to what everybody brings to the table — experience, perspectives.”

Walker said it “levels the playing field” to know they are all there to learn English. Alvarado is a native Spanish speaker from Zacatecas, Mexico, but the ESL students’ backgrounds span the globe.

There are challenges with teaching people who are on the same level of learning English, but have varying academic backgrounds, she said, but they all have some of the same struggles learning the past tense of English verbs.

“It equalizes everybody in that sense,” she said.

A graduation ceremony is held for those who complete the GED program, Walker said, complete with speakers and a cap and gown for the graduates. In June, Blinn recognized 34 students with a ceremony.

“It’s sort of like a rite of passage that a lot of them never got to have,” she said.

Walker, who taught ESL classes before becoming program manager, said her favorite part of the job is seeing the students’ accomplishments.

Alvarado said she plans to complete the GED program and continue practicing English so she can pursue further degrees.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I like to help people,” she said. “I’m going to go to take my GED classes to see what I’m looking for, to see what I can do.”

The Blinn College Adult Education and Literacy office is located at 301 Post Office St. at the south entrance of the building. For more information, call 979-209-7300 or go to blinn.edu/adult-education. The program is an open-enrollment format, so students can begin courses at any time.