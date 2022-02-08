Aerospace engineer who worked on James Webb Space Telescope visits with Blinn College students

A familiar face to the Blinn College engineering program gave a special presentation Tuesday on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.
Brenham native Michael Harrison, a Blinn College alumnus and aerospace engineer, spoke to Blinn students about the telescope, how it operates, the process of creating it, its orbit and NASA’s mission with the Webb Telescope that launched on Dec. 25, 2021.
“One of my concerns is that the public would think, ‘Oh, it’s just a replacement for Hubble; Hubble is worn out, it’s time to get a new one,’” he said before the Zoom presentation. “But Hubble takes pretty coffee table pictures. This telescope is an infrared telescope, and you have to sort of think about it a little more.”
Projects like the Webb Telescope take decades to develop, Harrison said, noting he began working on the project in 2005. He served as command and data handling subsystem manager during the design phase for the computer resources on board, meaning he ran the team that designed the computers bought off the shelf and custom built from scratch for the telescope.
NASA’s mission with the telescope, he said during the presentation is to observe light from the first individual stars in the universe, observe galaxies back to their earliest precursors to understand their growth and evolution, observe all phases of development of solar systems and understand how circumstellar disks, such as our solar system, are formed.
Sponsored by multiple divisions in the college district, Harrison’s presentation also included discussions about the Big Bang theory and lesser-known stories of some of the greatest scientists, including Albert Einstein.
These stories of missteps by some of the most famous scientists, he said, that help them look like real people, rather than statues.Ashley Hermes, director of engineering programs for the Blinn College District, said she learns something new in each of Harrison’s presentations, and enjoys allowing students to see someone who grew up in Brenham and has gone on to become a lead project engineer.
“It provides them kind of an insight or a window into the day in the life of an engineer, but it also kind of hits home that engineering is not a profession that you learn about it in college, and then you never have to relearn anything,” she said. “It’s a constant evolving profession, and you really have to have a learner’s mindset if that’s the profession you want to go into.”
For some students, she said, it provides a motivation; however, others might realize engineering is not the career path for them.
She said attendees usually leave Harrison’s presentations with a renewed interest to learn more.Before the presentation, which was briefly interrupted by “Zoom bombing” hackers, Harrison said, he reminds himself that his story can help students visualize what success can look like.
A graduate of Brenham High School, Harrison grew up a “rock’s throw” from Blinn College’s Brenham campus and enrolled in a college physics course his senior year when his high school could not meet his request to take a physics 2 class.
“I started at Blinn because I was looking for an opportunity to learn more physics,” he said. “I’m still doing that.”
Three weeks after graduating from high school in 1976, Harrison began at an MIT summer program and continued to pursue his four-year bachelor’s degree. He went on to have a 38-year career with Northrop Grumman.
He said he wants to let college students know there are interesting things to do, they just have to find them. Success is “largely dependent” on their flexibility, saying he changed his area of expertise at Northrop Grumman every three to five years, which helped him stay employed.
Harrison said his role model is Indiana Jones, who in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” looks at the airplane controls and says, “How hard can it be?” to fly an airplane.
“And that is my attitude: How hard can it be?” he said. “If other human beings do it, I’m going to give it a try.”
The underlying message to his presentations, he said, is helping people find what it takes to make them the star of their movie.