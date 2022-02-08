Aerospace engineer who worked on James Webb Space Telescope visits with Blinn College students

Sponsored by multiple divisions in the college district, Harrison’s presentation also included discussions about the Big Bang theory and lesser-known stories of some of the greatest scientists, including Albert Einstein.

These stories of missteps by some of the most famous scientists, he said, that help them look like real people, rather than statues.Ashley Hermes, director of engineering programs for the Blinn College District, said she learns something new in each of Harrison’s presentations, and enjoys allowing students to see someone who grew up in Brenham and has gone on to become a lead project engineer.

“It provides them kind of an insight or a window into the day in the life of an engineer, but it also kind of hits home that engineering is not a profession that you learn about it in college, and then you never have to relearn anything,” she said. “It’s a constant evolving profession, and you really have to have a learner’s mindset if that’s the profession you want to go into.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For some students, she said, it provides a motivation; however, others might realize engineering is not the career path for them.