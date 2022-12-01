Blinn Navigators mentoring program receives $180,000 for expansion

Blinn College sophomore Veronica Thomas credits the Blinn Navigators for her keeping her in school.

“I’m so grateful that I was even chosen to be in this program because, honestly, if I was not in this program, I don’t think I would be as far as I am right now,” Thomas said of the program that offers students access to additional resources in hopes of garnering success at Blinn and beyond.

Thomas’ parents did not attend college, so she said the program and her assigned Navigator, Melissa Meek, provided her with the guidance she needed. As a criminal justice major who is a certified medical assistant and certified nursing assistant, Thomas said Meeks has been helpful in getting her classes scheduled around her work schedule to ensure she is successful at both.

“Not only has Dr. Meek been there for me for academic-wise, she has also been there for me as a friend mentally because school can be overwhelming,” Thomas said. “Not only that, if you’re a full-time student and have to work full time to keep up with bills at home, it’s draining, and for her to be there to be my motivation to remind me of why I’m doing it, it’s just great.”

The student-centered mentoring program received a boost last month when the Blinn College District was awarded an $180,000 Student Success Acceleration Program Implementation grant by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

In collaboration with Student Services, Blinn Navigators is coordinated through the Division of Academic Affairs. While the Navigators program is currently comprised of volunteer faculty and staff members, this grant is going to allow students to become mentors to their peers, among other expansionary measures.

“This will allow us to bring in a peer-mentor component where students are mentoring students and working somewhat as a liaison and as additional support for that faculty or staff mentor,” Joyce Langenegger, executive director for Academic Success, said. “We’re hoping that having more students involved will actually engage more students in the program.”

Langenegger said the program contacts about 125 students per semester and currently has around 25 faculty and staff Navigators on board.

The initial peer mentoring group will be students from Blinn College’s national honor society, Phi Theta Kappa, who will undergo training in January 2023. These members are required to do a college project, so a number of them will be paired with faculty and staff Navigators and student mentees for the spring semester, Langenegger said.

The idea for Blinn Navigators derived from FutureWorks Academy, Blinn’s leadership development program for faculty, staff and administrators. The faculty brought the concept of establishing a mentorship program to the chancellor, and it became an on-campus program in the spring of 2021.

Because of the implementation grant, Langenegger said the program is going to expand in many ways. This includes a full-time mentor coordinator and part-time assistant, career exploration and mentor program management software, technology support and a Mentor Council to oversee the implementation of these processes, Blinn's press release said.

While there are changes on the horizon, Langenegger said the objective of Blinn Navigators will remain the same.

“What [the students] have is basically a guide; we train our mentors so that they know about things like financial aid, academic advising — they don’t do the academic advising, but they know enough to say, ‘We need to get you to an advisor’ and ‘Here, let me make that call',” Langenegger said. “To the extent we can, the mentor is either teaching or working in the discipline which the student has an interest and is also on the same physical campus as the student.”

This creates an immediate connection between the mentor and the mentee and allows a relationship to be formed. If the mentor does not know the answer to a question, Langenegger said that is where the career software is going to become beneficial, as it will provide students with a better understanding of their interests and what career might be suitable for them.

As for Thomas, she will only need six classes after the 2023 spring semester to transfer to Sam Houston State University and continue her education on the pre-law track. Following her graduation from Blinn, Thomas said Meeks told her she will always be in her corner and to reach out if she ever needs anything.

“That means a lot to me, too, because like I wouldn’t know where to begin, you know, and she always has me staying on top of what I need to do,” Thomas said.