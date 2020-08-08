You have permission to edit this article.
Blinn esports teams start tryouts Monday
Tryouts for the Blinn College’s new esports teams begin Monday.

Full-time students from all Blinn campuses are eligible to try out. Teams will be based on the Bryan and Brenham campuses, but members from other campuses will be able to participate remotely much of the time.

Students can sign up for tryouts at www.blinn.edu/esports. They also can ask questions and get more information at discord.com/invite/wygXe3t.

Blinn will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association and the National Association of Collegiate Esports against two-year colleges and four-year universities.

