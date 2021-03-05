 Skip to main content
Blinn College to keep COVID-19 protocols, including mask-wearing, through spring semester
Blinn College to keep COVID-19 protocols, including mask-wearing, through spring semester

Blinn College District Chancellor Mary Hensley announced Friday that Blinn will continue its COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including the requirement to wear a face covering, through the spring semester.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he will lift all coronavirus-related statewide mandates, including face coverings, on Wednesday.

Hensley said the system's continued COVID-19 guidance also includes class modalities, social distancing, and occupancy limitations, and other items.

"The health and safety of all Blinn employees, students, and guests remains the College District’s top priority," Hensley wrote. "I would like to thank the members of our campus communities for their ongoing vigilance and support, and wish each of you continued health and success this semester."

