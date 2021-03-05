Blinn College to keep COVID-19 protocols, including mask-wearing, through spring semester

Blinn College District Chancellor Mary Hensley announced Friday that Blinn will continue its COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including the requirement to wear a face covering, through the spring semester.

"The health and safety of all Blinn employees, students, and guests remains the College District’s top priority," Hensley wrote. "I would like to thank the members of our campus communities for their ongoing vigilance and support, and wish each of you continued health and success this semester."