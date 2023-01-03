Blinn College sees enrollment increase following year of decline

Blinn College's enrollment is back on the upswing.

During its Dec. 13 board meeting, the Blinn College District Board of Trustees received an enrollment report that showed Blinn enrolled 17,554 students for the fall 2022 semester, a 2.79% increase over the fall 2021 semester. Last year, Blinn reported a 4.89% decrease in enrollment from fall 2020.

In her report, Vice Chancellor Becky McBride said the total credit hours increased by 3.74% to 176,343 over fall 2021’s decline of 5.15%, or 169,979. She also said contact hours increased from 3,061,680 to 3,170,000 (3.54%), which is noteworthy because contact hours pertain to the time students receive active instruction and is partially taken into consideration for state funding, a press release from Blinn College said.

McBride noted that these totals do not include late start terms (fourth four-week and yearlong dual credit late start programs) as these are reported with the spring totals.

To break these totals down, McBride provided a chart with the total headcounts at each of the Blinn College campuses: Brenham, Bryan, RELLIS, Schulenberg, Sealy, as well as distance learning and dual credit enrollment.

The high school dual credit headcount received the highest increase of 14.81% — 1,830 students — in relation to 2021’s decrease of 5.62% — 1,594 students.

The Brenham, Bryan, RELLIS and Sealy campuses each saw an increase in students for the fall 2022 semester. Brenham had an increase of 13.89%, raising its headcount from 1,814 students to 2,066 students.

The Bryan campus had an increase of 7.74%, raising its headcount from 6,152 to 6,628 students, and RELLIS welcomed 3,046 students, which was a 10.52% increase over the fall 2021 semester total of 2,756 students.

“As you can see, for Brenham and Bryan and RELLIS, we have an increase in students on campus taking classes — that’s where we like them to be,” McBride said, honoring Blinn’s commitment to bringing students back to campus following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sealy Campus rounded out the rise in headcounts with an increase of 5.13% from 39 to 41 students.

The Schulenberg campus saw a net decrease of one student from 66 to 65 students, and distance education, or those learning virtually, also decreased by 16.54% from 4,496 to 3,752 students.

“Distance Education, we expect it to be a negative number since we’re not offering as many online courses with the transition to bringing students back to campus,” McBride said.

The final column on the chart was labeled “other” and relates to the prisons, she said, as the school was not able to go into the prisons as often with COVID-19 restrictions. Board Chair Jim Kolkhorst asked McBride whether or not Blinn College was going to continue this program.

“We’re hoping to start a cohort again in the spring,” McBride answered. “We had 62 students I believe last year and then we went down to 22 … so the goal is, yes, we are speaking with them to move forward again.”

Following her presentation, Kolkhorst expressed his excitement for the increased numbers.

“Looks good,” Kolkhorst said. “Positive numbers: moving in the right direction.”

On a similar note, the board approved the establishment of a textbook program entitled “First Day Complete” in partnership with Barnes and Noble College, Blinn College’s press release said.

“Through the partnership, Blinn students will receive textbooks at heavily discounted prices and have access to those materials before the first day of class,” the press release said.

While this will be in place, the press release noted that students can opt out of this program and obtain course materials independently.