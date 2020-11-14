Blinn College offers COVID relief grants

The Blinn College Foundation has received $15,000 to help students affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant from the Bryan-based Greater Texas Foundation will allow currently enrolled students on any of Blinn College’s campuses to apply for up to a $500 individual grant to help meet their financial needs.

“Most of us don’t realize all the heartbreak that our students are going through right now with a loss of jobs, with the loss of their family’s income, and they are in school trying to make ends meet,” Blinn College Foundation Executive Director Susan Myers said.

The additional money, she said, could be what students need to ensure they have food, to purchase a necessary textbook or pay rent.

The grant, awarded earlier this month, is the first out of the Greater Texas Foundation’s newly established local fund created to help support students in the Brazos Valley as they work toward their postsecondary goals, said Allison Pennington, programs and strategy associate with the Greater Texas Foundation.

She said even before COVID-19 the foundation knew the most common reason students leave college or university is an unexpected financial barrier, such as the loss of a job or a major unexpected expense.