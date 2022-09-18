Blinn College in Brenham presents 'The Greatest Piano Men' on Tuesday

BRENHAM — A tribute to the world's greatest pianists, from Beethoven to Liberace, opens the Performing Arts Series at Blinn College in Brenham on Tuesday.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. in the Dr. W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Blinn College main campus. Tickets are $35, with a $15 option to attend a pre-show reception with the performers. To purchase tickets, go to blinn.edu/performing-arts-series or call 979-830-4024.

Presented by Jeff Davis, executive producer of Broadway's "Rock of Ages," "The Greatest Piano Men" will showcase such artists as Elton John, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard.

The show features storytelling, video, a band and backup singers.

The Las Vegas Sun said, “This show is its own thing, an affectionate appreciation for our consensus favorite songs and artists, and these proud performers do justice to the music.”

Among the 25 hit songs included in the show will be “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Superstition,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “New York State of Mind.”

Other shows on the Performing Arts season include:

• “Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra,” Nov. 3

• “Mike Super Magic & Illusion,” Feb. 2.

• “The Peking Acrobats Featuring the Shanghai Circus,” March 25.

Season tickets are $125, with tickets to all four pre-show receptions available for an additional $40.