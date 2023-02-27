The Blinn College District reached its highest enrollment for the winter minimester this year for the first time since the 2017-18 academic school year.

With an enrollment of 2,197, including 2,190 online learners and seven high school students, the semester saw a 16% increase over the 1,894 students who participated last winter.

Additionally, the district set a new high in contact hours with 106,368, which was a 16.02% increase over last year, a press release said. Contact hours pertain to the time students receive active instruction.

Becky McBride, vice chancellor for student services, gave a presentation to the Blinn College District board of trustees on Feb. 21 to discuss these numbers and provide a glimpse at the spring 2023 enrollment.

The winter minimester ran Dec. 19-23 and Jan. 2-10 with a break for the holidays, and participating students were able to advance toward their degree by taking one of the offered online courses, Blinn’s website said. In other words, students were able to earn college credit faster than a traditional college semester.

“It’s our highest enrollment since 2017-18 academic year,” McBride said. “We had an increase in both Blinn-only students and transfer students.”

With an additional 507 Blinn-only students and 29 additional courses being offered, the minimester experienced growth all around. To reach these numbers, McBride said the school increased advertisements in social media and distributed hard copy fliers across the Blinn College District and throughout the surrounding College Station area.

At the time of the board meeting, Blinn was in week six of its 16-week sessions for the spring 2023 semester. The third four-week and fourth four-week sessions have not yet begun, McBride said, so the college is still enrolling students.

The 16-week sessions account for almost 53% of the courses. As enrollment is still open for the second eight-week term, McBride said there are 270 more sections being offered this year compared to last spring.

“The college has increased the number of courses to get students enrolled and onboarded with us,” she said. “We are continuing to outreach to students who may be just going part-time right now to pick up a new course and also for the new ones that are still enrolling.”

The deadline to register for the remaining spring semesters is March 21.

“At this time, I believe we have over 400 more students applying than we did last year at this time, so we are seeing an increase in the amount of people that are applying to us, which I think is important to note,” McBride said.

Blinn already has surpassed last spring’s certified enrollment numbers by 245 students, 30,304 contact hours and 2,252 credit hours. These are partial totals that exclude the winter minimester data and were pulled on Feb. 6.

At the in-person campus level, Brenham, Bryan, RELLIS, high schools and the “other” category were all showing an increase in enrollment from spring 2022. Distance education (online learning), the Schulenberg and Sealy campuses were showing a decrease in enrollment as of Feb. 6.

“We anticipate the headcount will continue to increase,” McBride said. “As I mentioned, we’re still increasing our numbers and registering students, and they’re still applying with us for the spring semester.”

Following her presentation, Precinct 1 Trustee Randy Wells thanked McBride and her team for their hard work. He said he has noticed more buses driving around the campus, meaning more high school students are taking tours and considering attending Blinn.

“Congratulations to Dr. McBride and her team on a tremendous job,” Wells said.