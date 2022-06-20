Blinn College announces scholarship in honor of student after his passing

The Blinn College Foundation recently announced a fully endowed scholarship in honor of former student Chase Stone, who was completing his final year in the school’s veterinary technology program when he died in a train accident in September 2021.

Chase Stone was born in Austin and had been living in College Station while attending Blinn College to pursue a career as a vet tech. His parents, Kim and Charlie Stone, wanted to create a scholarship in his name to keep his legacy alive and to help students who are struggling financially.

“We just knew that we wanted something to help the other students because we knew of the financial struggles students had to go through to get into the vet tech program, and we wanted to give back to the program he loved so much,” Charlie Stone said. “We also had a bunch of family and friends contribute to this. … The scholarship was a way to channel some of our grief into a positive or a different direction, and it helped us do that.”

Chase always had a soft spot for animals, Charlie Stone said, and found his calling when he enrolled at Blinn and fell in love with the program.

“I had never seen him more dedicated to anything than what we saw in the dedication he had to the program," he said. "He was always into sports in high school, like lacrosse and football. But when he got into the Blinn vet tech program, we just saw a light switch, and he was focused on getting through and wanting to help animals. Dogs were his passion, and he often volunteered at the [Kingdom Animal Hospital] shelter.”

Susan Myers, executive director of the Blinn College Foundation, said when the Stone family reached out about creating a scholarship in Chase’s name, she knew it was a way to honor his legacy and help pay it forward to future students.

“The Stones are an incredibly brave family to be able to give back in such a way that they were going to make a difference in their son’s legacy,” she said. “I know it had to have been difficult, but I was so very proud of them, because ... it is hard enough to imagine what they have lost, but that they made something good out of that, and his name will live on forever with the Chase Stone Vet Tech Endowed Scholarship.”

Leigha Wright, a part-time instructor for the vet tech program, taught Chase in a few of his classes, including anatomy. She said he sometimes struggled in the class but was ultimately able to push through.

“Chase was fun," she said. "He was goofy. He entertained his classmates — who were all female — and he was the ‘little brother’ for the entire class. It was really fun watching the relationship between the classmates flourish. Anatomy wasn’t his strong suit, but he worked at it so hard, and when he grasped something and it clicked in his brain, he was so giddy to share that with his classmates too.”

Wright would bring her own dogs to the class, and she said the animals gravitated toward Chase. Having a scholarship in his name will ensure he is remembered within the program, she said.

“This scholarship is a very nice way to honor him. ... He made a difference in his classmates’ lives, in my life, and all of the other instructors," she said. "Chase was a presence, and I love that his family is continuing his love of veterinary medicine in this way.”

Students planning to pursue a degree in the vet tech program can apply for the scholarship, Myers said. The program prepares Blinn graduates for animal-related fields including veterinary clinics, animal shelters, educational institutions, government agencies, laboratories and research facilities, according to a press release.

To apply, visit blinn.edu/scholarships.

